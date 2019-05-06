IPL 2019, SRH V/s DC: Head to head record, Probable XI and Players to watch out for

Manish Pandey (image courtesy:iplt20.com)

The group stage of IPL 2019 is over, and the top four teams have booked their places in the playoffs. On 8th May, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Delhi Capitals in the eliminator match, at Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals had nine wins from 14 matches and were at the third position of the IPL Points table, whereas the Sunrisers had just six wins from the same number of matches and their entry to the playoffs was due to their superior net run-rate. (SRH, KKR, and KXIP had 12 points but the NRR of SRH was 0.57, where KKR had only .02 and KXIP had only -0.2 NRR)

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 14 times in the past. SRH have emerged victorious in 9 games, while the Delhi franchise has managed to win only five times.

When these two met earlier in the season, both of them won a game each.

Probable XI – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Players on the bench: Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hassan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Player to watch out for – Manish Pandey

With 314 runs from 11 matches, Manish Pandey is having a sublime series this year. Against the strong bowling line-up of DC, the SRH would want him to continue his good form.

Probable XI – Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Players on the bench: Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bandaru Ayyappa, Jagadeesha Suchith

Player to watch out for – Shikhar Dhawan

With 486 runs from 14 games, the Indian opener is enjoying another good season of IPL. Shikhar Dhawan along with the skipper Shreyas Iyer has been pivotal in the successful run of Delhi this year.