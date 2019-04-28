IPL 2019, SRH vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Chris Gayle (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 29 April, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at Hyderabad. Both the teams have 5 wins from 11 games, but a better NRR has helped SRH maintain the 4th position in the IPL points table.

This is a must-win game for both the teams as a defeat will make it very difficult for either team to qualify for the playoffs.

Both SRH and KXIP are coming into this match on the back of two back-to-back defeats. The Sunrisers Hyderabad lost against the CSK and RR, whereas the KXIP tasted defeat to RCB and DC.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 13 times in the past. The Sunrisers have emerged victorious in 9 games, while the Kings XI have managed to win only 4 times.

KXIP won the match by 6 wickets when these two met earlier in the season.

Probable XI – Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Shakib Al Hassan, Rashid Khan, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.

Players on the bench: Ricky Bhui, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem,Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Player to watch out for – David Warner

The Orange Cap holder is undoubtedly the trump card for the Sunrisers. With 611 runs from 11 games, he has been superb for them so far, and would want to make the most of the last few matches he is in India.

Probable XI – Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen.

Players on the bench: Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Moises Henriques,Arshdeep SIngh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Andrew Tye

Player to watch out for – Chris Gayle

With 444 runs from 10 games, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle is having a great year in this edition of the IPL. The Kings XI Punjab will expect him to perform well against the SRH in the hope that they can overtake them to occupy the fourth spot in the points table.