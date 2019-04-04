IPL 2019: SRH vs DC - 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are favorites to win the match

Delhi will be looking to make their home ground a fortress this season.

Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League. Both teams are coming from two contrasting results to their side. Hyderabad are coming to Delhi after an absolutely stunning match. They had both their openers score centuries and win the game for them. whereas the Capitals fell to one of the most disturbing collapses ever in the league.

Shreyas Iyer's side had allowed their last 7 wickets to fall for just 9 runs and will be looking to come back strongly in this match. Last season saw Hyderabad win both their encounters against Delhi. However, with a change in its name and approach, Delhi have been a completely new side and will be looking to beat Hyderabad in their backyard.

Here are 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are favorites to win the match:

#3 Excellent bowling in the form of Rabada and Co.

Rabada has been in terrific form this season

While there is no denying that Warner and Bairstow were more than brilliant in the last match they played, we cannot discount the fact that the centuries that they hit were against a below-par bowling attack. RCB had a 16-year old debutant bowling to them who went for 56 runs in the four overs that he bowled. Umesh Yadav and Colin de Grandhomme have been out of form and went for 11.75 runs and 16 runs respectively for every over that they bowled.

Delhi, meanwhile, boasts of a very strong bowling lineup. There have experience in the form of Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma. Also, they have an excellent death bowler in the form of Kagiso Rabada, who even defended 10 runs in a super over this season. Delhi is also equipped with the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane who is extremely hard to read and Chris Morris and Harshal Patel have been more than handy with their economical and wicket taking bowling.

It will not be easy for the Orange Army to take on Rabada and Co. and with early wickets in the game, Delhi will be able to run through the batting line up of Hyderabad and win their third game of the season.

