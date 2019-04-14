×
IPL 2019, SRH vs DC: Two changes that Sunrisers Hyderabad should make

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Preview
175   //    14 Apr 2019, 01:57 IST

SRH will be looking to get back to winning ways against DC ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
SRH will be looking to get back to winning ways against DC ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad on Sunday in match 30 of IPL 2019. Both these teams have contrasting fortunes coming into the game as SRH have now lost two consecutive games, while DC have done the opposite by winning two on the spin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad seems to have developed some problems off late as their middle order woes continue to give them nightmares. Their senior members in Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey have had a terrible IPL so far.

Also, their current captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, hasn't been at his very best and they need to pick up their form, and a victory against DC will do their confidence a world of good. So, keeping all that in mind, here are the two changes that SRH should make for the match against DC:

#1 Mohammad Nabi out - Kane Williamson in

This is very harsh on Mohammad Nabi as he has been brilliant for SRH after he replaced Kane when he suffered an injury. But to be fair, SRH requires stability in the middle order and Williamson is the only man who can provide that as be was brilliant last IPL as well.

Also, the New Zealander is needed for his captainship skills as Bhuvneshwar Kumar doesn't really seem to be a natural leader. Also, Williamson could really add that calming influence to SRH's struggling middle order and the Orange Army need their captain to step up against an in-form DC.

#2 Yusuf Pathan out - Abhishek Sharma in

Since the start of the IPL, Yusuf Pathan has looked out of sorts and even though he hasn't had much to do with the bat, he has been very poor in the field and he has dropped some easy catches.

Pathan dropped another one against KXIP and with patience running out, he could be dropped against DC. Abhishek Sharma should be drafted into the playing XI as his replacement.

Sharma is a batting all-rounder who can bowl some left-arm orthodox and the young man has the ability to strike it hard with the bat. He made his debut with the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and he should be given a chance against DC.

