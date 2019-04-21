IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR: Twitter questions KKR's strategy to send Russell late in the innings

Andre Russell ( Image Courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20,com)

The 38th game of the season was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers at Hyderabad. Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first. KKR got off to a flying start as openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine smashed 42 runs in the first 15 balls. The left-arm seam bowler Khaleel Ahmed removed both Narine and Gill in quick succession which put the visitors on the back-foot.

The hero from the last game, Nitish Rana, managed to score only 11 runs, and Dinesh Karthik's run out made the case even worse for Kolkata. Lynn and Rinku Singh came together to bail them out of the trouble. The pair added 51 runs for the fifth wicket. The Australian right-hander scored his third half-century of the season.

It was again left to Andre Russell to finish the innings on high, but he did not get much of the strike, which was frustrating for both Russell and KKR fans. When he finally got the strike in the 19th over, he managed to smash two sixes, but smart bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped take the wicket of the danger-man. In the end, KKR scored 159 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 160 to win, SRH openers got off to a flying start yet again. David Warner, who smashed a half-century off 24 balls in the last game, scored yet another fifty this season. Jonny Bairstow continued his good show this season with yet another half-century as well, ad the pair made their fourth century partnership of the season.

David Warner became the first player to complete 500 runs in this season. This is the fifth time he has crossed 500 runs in an IPL season, which is joint most alongside Kohli in tournament history. Warner got out after a well made 67, but before that, the damage had been done. SRH reached the target within 15 overs and won the game by nine wickets.

Social media criticised the KKR camp's decision of sending Russell late in the innings:

Just watching the IPL on @FOXSports. Can’t understand why KKR have the master blaster Andre Russell batting at number 7. What a waste. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) April 21, 2019

13th over, no Russell yet. So what do the incumbent batsmen do? With every ball, they are giving Russell less time but surely they can't throw it away for him either. Why doesn't he just bat at no 6? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019

My view in hindsight, Russell should have batted a slot higher — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 21, 2019

Russell can’t hurt you from the dugout. #KKR might want to ensure that he’s walking in soon after the Time-Out. #SRHvKKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019

After the last game



" I want to bat up in the order " ~ Russell



Next game comes to bat in 16th Over! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 21, 2019

Highest individual scores at PP in #IPL2019

52* - David Warner

50 - David Warner

48* - Chris Gayle

47* - Jonny Bairstow

43 - Jos Buttler

43* - David Warner #SRHvKKR#IPL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 21, 2019

Batsmen scoring 500+ runs in most IPL seasons:



5 - Kohli (2011, '13, '15, '16, '18)

5 - WARNER (2014, '15, '16, '17, '19)



3 - Gayle (2011, '12, '13)

3 - Raina (2010, '13, '14)

3 - Gambhir (2008, '12, '16)#SRHvKKR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 21, 2019

SRH have registered 100+ opening partnerships 10 times in the IPL.

David Warner has been involved in all 10 100+ opening partnerships (6 with Dhawan and 4 with Bairstow)

Warner for SRH

Innings: 68

50+ scores: 34

A 50+ score every second innings@SunRisers #superstar #SRHvKKR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 21, 2019