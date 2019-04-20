IPL 2019: SRH vs KKR- Venue stats, head-to-head records, key players and predicted XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to host Kolkata Knight Riders in the 38th fixture of the Indian Premier League. The hosts will be confident after defeating the table-toppers, CSK, in their previous match, while the Knight Riders, who have lost four games on the trot, will look to bounce back in style. Both the teams will collide with each other for the second time in this season. Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious by six wickets in that last meeting at Kolkata.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a mixed fortune so far in this edition of the VIVO IPL. Having started their campaign on a flying note, the Orange Army seem to have lost their poise midway. Their batting lineup has been too top-heavy and apart from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, no other batsmen have been consistently scoring runs. Kane Williamson would be eyeing to get back to winning ways in order to qualify for the playoffs. With four wins and as many defeats in their eight outings, SRH is lying rather precariously at the fifth position in the points table.
On the contrary, Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves at a terrible position after a string of poor performances in the recent matches. Dinesh Karthik is struggling to find his feet both with the bat and on-field captaincy. Their bowling department has been their weakest link in this season as they seem to succumb under pressure in tense situations. Currently, KKR is languishing at the sixth place in the points table with four wins and five defeats in their 9 league games. The visitors would be hoping to land a counterpunch when they take on the Sunrisers in Hyderabad.
MATCH DETAILS
Date: Sunday, April 21, 2019
Time: 04:00 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
League: Indian Premier League
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats IPL
Matches won batting first – 22
Matches won bowling first – 34
Average 1st Inns scores – 156
Average 2nd Inns scores – 148
Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH
Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH
Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG
Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS
Head-to-Head Record
Total Played: 16
SRH: 06
KKR: 10
TEAM NEWS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Joe Denly can make a comeback to strengthen their batting lineup.
- Matt Kelly or Lockie Ferguson might replace Harry Gurney, who was quite expensive in his previous match.
- Robin Uthappa can be left out after his string of poor performances.
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly
Key Players
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Jonny Bairstow
- David Warner
- Rashid Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Chris Lynn
- Nitish Rana
- Andre Russell
Probable Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui/Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(C and WK), Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney/ Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna