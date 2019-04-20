IPL 2019: SRH vs KKR- Venue stats, head-to-head records, key players and predicted XI

Andre Russell has been in sublime form for the Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to host Kolkata Knight Riders in the 38th fixture of the Indian Premier League. The hosts will be confident after defeating the table-toppers, CSK, in their previous match, while the Knight Riders, who have lost four games on the trot, will look to bounce back in style. Both the teams will collide with each other for the second time in this season. Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious by six wickets in that last meeting at Kolkata.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a mixed fortune so far in this edition of the VIVO IPL. Having started their campaign on a flying note, the Orange Army seem to have lost their poise midway. Their batting lineup has been too top-heavy and apart from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, no other batsmen have been consistently scoring runs. Kane Williamson would be eyeing to get back to winning ways in order to qualify for the playoffs. With four wins and as many defeats in their eight outings, SRH is lying rather precariously at the fifth position in the points table.

On the contrary, Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves at a terrible position after a string of poor performances in the recent matches. Dinesh Karthik is struggling to find his feet both with the bat and on-field captaincy. Their bowling department has been their weakest link in this season as they seem to succumb under pressure in tense situations. Currently, KKR is languishing at the sixth place in the points table with four wins and five defeats in their 9 league games. The visitors would be hoping to land a counterpunch when they take on the Sunrisers in Hyderabad.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2019

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

Matches won batting first – 22

Matches won bowling first – 34

Average 1st Inns scores – 156

Average 2nd Inns scores – 148

Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS

Head-to-Head Record

Total Played: 16

SRH: 06

KKR: 10

TEAM NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The hosts are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Joe Denly can make a comeback to strengthen their batting lineup.

Matt Kelly or Lockie Ferguson might replace Harry Gurney, who was quite expensive in his previous match.

Robin Uthappa can be left out after his string of poor performances.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow

David Warner

Rashid Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn

Nitish Rana

Andre Russell

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui/Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(C and WK), Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney/ Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishna