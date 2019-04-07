IPL 2019: SRH vs MI - Hits and Flops

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians wrote the story of a low-scoring thriller as they scalped Sunrisers Hyderabad for 96 runs while defending a total of 136, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium of Hyderabad - thanks to Alzzari Joseph's 6-wicket debut.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and Bhuvneswar Kumar took the right decision of sending Mumbai Indians to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the innings and scored 21 runs together before the former was dismissed by Mohammed Nabi. From there on, wickets kept falling at regular intervals as Mumbai toppled to 65 for 5. Kieron Pollard's cameo in the last 8 overs, scoring an unbeaten 46, took the team score to 136 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the low score, Sunrisers Hyderabad started off decently. However, the first halt came in the 4th over with Bairstow's dismissal. He was soon joined by David Warner and Vijay Shankar in the dugout.

The middle order that fell like a house of cards only added to the trouble. Rahul Chahar and Alzzari Joseph kept the batsmen walking back to the pavilion regularly. The magnificent spell from Joseph restricted SRH to 96 runs and ended the game with 14 balls to spare. With a thumping win by 40 runs, Mumbai Indians moved to the 5th position on the IPL table.

Here, we take a look at the Hits and Flops from the exciting encounter.

#Hit - Alzzari Joseph

Alzzari Joseph

Mumbai Indians' Alzzari Joseph just made memories for a lifetime with his IPL debut. The West Indian pacer was the hero of the night with a 6-wicket haul, ripping through the Hyderabad batting lineup. Joseph picked up the crucial wickets of David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, and Siddharth Kaul.

From the 3.4 overs he bowled, Joseph conceded only 12 runs and had 16 dots. The spell will go into the IPL record books as the best. The 22-year old debutant was at his best right from the first over. He started off with a wicket maiden in the fifth over. In all the 3 overs he bowled thereon, he picked up wickets to narrate a story of his own, at Hyderabad.

#Hit - Mohammed Nabi

Mohammed Nabi

Mohammad Nabi was nothing less than the best for SRH, with the ball. The former Afghanistan captain completed his spell by picking up one wicket and giving away only 13 runs.

Nabi lit the fire for MI's downfall with Rohit Sharma's wicket in the 4th over. He conceded only 3 runs in that over. The 34-year old continued his spell with four consecutive overs. He was clinical with the ball, not offering anything for the batsman. From Nabi's two overs in the Powerplay, only 5 runs had been scored. This pressure piled up during the middle overs acted as an extra burden for the whole batting lineup.

Nabi was indeed a crucial presence for Sunrisers with the ball.

