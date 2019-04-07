×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: SRH vs MI - Hits and Flops 

Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
65   //    07 Apr 2019, 07:48 IST

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians wrote the story of a low-scoring thriller as they scalped Sunrisers Hyderabad for 96 runs while defending a total of 136, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium of Hyderabad - thanks to Alzzari Joseph's 6-wicket debut.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and Bhuvneswar Kumar took the right decision of sending Mumbai Indians to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the innings and scored 21 runs together before the former was dismissed by Mohammed Nabi. From there on, wickets kept falling at regular intervals as Mumbai toppled to 65 for 5. Kieron Pollard's cameo in the last 8 overs, scoring an unbeaten 46, took the team score to 136 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the low score, Sunrisers Hyderabad started off decently. However, the first halt came in the 4th over with Bairstow's dismissal. He was soon joined by David Warner and Vijay Shankar in the dugout.

The middle order that fell like a house of cards only added to the trouble. Rahul Chahar and Alzzari Joseph kept the batsmen walking back to the pavilion regularly. The magnificent spell from Joseph restricted SRH to 96 runs and ended the game with 14 balls to spare. With a thumping win by 40 runs, Mumbai Indians moved to the 5th position on the IPL table.

Here, we take a look at the Hits and Flops from the exciting encounter.

#Hit - Alzzari Joseph

Alzzari Joseph
Alzzari
Joseph

Mumbai Indians' Alzzari Joseph just made memories for a lifetime with his IPL debut. The West Indian pacer was the hero of the night with a 6-wicket haul, ripping through the Hyderabad batting lineup. Joseph picked up the crucial wickets of David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar, and Siddharth Kaul.

From the 3.4 overs he bowled, Joseph conceded only 12 runs and had 16 dots. The spell will go into the IPL record books as the best. The 22-year old debutant was at his best right from the first over. He started off with a wicket maiden in the fifth over. In all the 3 overs he bowled thereon, he picked up wickets to narrate a story of his own, at Hyderabad.

#Hit - Mohammed Nabi

Mohammed Nabi
Mohammed Nabi
Advertisement

Mohammad Nabi was nothing less than the best for SRH, with the ball. The former Afghanistan captain completed his spell by picking up one wicket and giving away only 13 runs.

Nabi lit the fire for MI's downfall with Rohit Sharma's wicket in the 4th over. He conceded only 3 runs in that over. The 34-year old continued his spell with four consecutive overs. He was clinical with the ball, not offering anything for the batsman. From Nabi's two overs in the Powerplay, only 5 runs had been scored. This pressure piled up during the middle overs acted as an extra burden for the whole batting lineup.

Nabi was indeed a crucial presence for Sunrisers with the ball.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Mohammad Nabi IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Alby Issac
CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: 2 changes that MI should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: 2 players for whom this is a must-perform match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: Key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: The best captaincy decision of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI; Match Details, Venue, Head-to-Head Stats & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Who will win as Sunrisers Hyderabad play Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI, Who Said What: World reacts as Alzarri Joseph records best bowling figures in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How Mumbai Indians could lineup for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Yesterday
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Today, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us