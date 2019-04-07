×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: SRH vs MI, Who Said What: World reacts as Alzarri Joseph records best bowling figures in IPL history

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
246   //    07 Apr 2019, 00:07 IST

Alzarri Joseph (Pic credits: IPLT20/BCCI)
Alzarri Joseph (Pic credits: IPLT20/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians, who were put into bat by Sunrisers, were struggling at one stage before Pollard's magnificent 26-ball 46 took Mumbai to 136-7 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Sunrisers' devasting opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow failed to fire. Alzarri Joseph started his IPL career by picking up the wicket of Warner in a wicket maiden.

In the next 2.4 overs bowled by him, he dismissed Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Siddarth Kaul. By recording the bowling figures of 6-12, he broke Sohail Tanvir record for the best bowling figures set in 2008 IPL season.

Here's how the world reacted to Alzarri Joseph's incredible feat:

Alzarri Joseph (Man of the Match): It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself. I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that (on why he didn't celebrate Warner's wicket). The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work. The coaches are also helping us with their inputs.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians captain): Yes, very pleased. Winning the game is obviously a great result. I thought 136 wasn't a great batting effort, but we bowled in the right areas, kept them guessing all the time and held our nerves. We were in the game till the last ball which is what we spoke of. It was a sensational bowling effort from Alzarri, to bowl like this in first game. He's come in on a lot of confidence from the CPL and he's carrying it here. We didn't bat well to start with, kept losing wickets and we knew after a few overs was that it wasn't a 170-180 pitch. The pitch was under covers for a day, it was raining as well and the wicket was a bit sticky. So we knew that 140 would be a good score to defend because we've got the quality in our bowling and we back them to defend whatever we get. The bulk of the runs were scored by the top-order, but it's not that their middle order wasn't good and we wanted to exploit that. We knew that once we got an early wicket we were in the game and with the spin and the seamers we have, we knew we could knock them out in the middle. We want to win as many games as possible at the start because we know how hectic it gets in the end. A few of the guys leaving for the WC doesn't help either. To start the tournament is important and the last two games show the quality we have in our squad. Again, we needed characters to step up - Pollard came in and played that knock towards the end which was very crucial in contributing to the total. All the bowlers then stepped in and contributed with Alzarri.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers captain: I think it started off when we dropped Pollard, he scored 25-30 runs - it is a huge margin. It could have been an easy chase if we would have applied ourselves. When you drop catches it is never easy. There is less margin for error but you need to grab your chances to restrict any team to under 120. First three matches we got good opening partnerships but we never got a chance to test our middle order. Today when we did we did not apply ourselves. We will see what went wrong before going into the next match. It was not a normal flat wicket that we get in Hyderabad but it was not a tough chase.

Virender Sehwag:

Advertisement

Harsha Bhogle:

Mohammad Kaif:

Sanjay Manjrekar:

Irfan Pathan:

Carlos Brathwaite:

RP Singh:

Micheal Vaughan:

Anjum Chopra:

Ayaz Menon:

Gaurav Kapur:

Chetan Narula:

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL purple cap, points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Alzarri Joseph
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: 2 changes that MI should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI; Match Details, Venue, Head-to-Head Stats & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: 2 players for whom this is a must-perform match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Who will win as Sunrisers Hyderabad play Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: Key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How Mumbai Indians could lineup for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 overseas players who will be part of the IPL for the first time
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Today
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Today
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us