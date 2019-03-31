IPL 2019: SRH vs RCB - 3 Reasons why RCB suffered yet another defeat this season

Virat Kohli (Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

In match 11 of IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a trip to play Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground. While SRH are riding high on their classic win over RR, Virat Kohli's men are still looking for their first win in the tournament.

RCB won the toss and chose to field first. The match took off with a spectacular opening show set up by David Warner(100) and Jonny Bairstow(114) with an eye-popping partnership of 185 runs off 98 balls. It took them to a mammoth total of 231-2 at the end of 20 overs.

The streak of surprising events went on even as the second innings started. When RCB was expected to put up a fight, they surrendered rather meekly. They lost wickets at regular intervals and lost six even before the 10th over. This continued until the whole team was back in the dugout at a mere total of 113-10.

Here are the reasons why they suffered a third consecutive loss this season.

#1 Sending third different pair to open

Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The batting order of RCB seems to be struggling a lot this season. It is only the third match yet we have already seen three different opening pair walk up to the pitch.

They made changes far too quickly and expected results overnight. Today, they opened with Parthiv Patel and the young West Indian, Shimron Hetmyer. The team should seek for some concrete solution.

As history has revealed for RCB, opening with Virat Kohli always proves to beneficial for the side. Yet to astonishment, he has opened just once. The problem seems to swell even more down the order.

Chopping and changing the opening combination far too often is not going to work for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They may have to stick with Kohli and Parthiv, at least for a while.

