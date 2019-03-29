IPL 2019: SRH VS RR - 3 Changes SRH could make to get their first win of the season

SRH lost their first match of the campaign against KKR.

SRH have not gotten off to the best of the starts in the 12th edition of the IPL. They got off to a flier with David Warner coming back to the team and scoring a brilliant 85 off 53. The team did miss the services of their captain Kane Williamson but his role was taken care of by Warner.

The team batted beautifully and scored a mammoth 181. The only player who could have played better was Johnny Bairstow, who ate up a decent number of balls before getting set and then departed without hitting the big shots. The more problematic bit for Hyderabad was their bowling. Shakib Al Hassan leaked 42 runs without even completing his full quota and even Sandeep Sharma was expensive giving more than 10 runs an over.

With such a balanced side and Kane's return to the team, SRH will now to look to make amends and get back to winning ways. They may have erred while selecting their team for the first match and that is what led to their loss.

With Kane back and Khaleel Ahmed available in the team, SRH would be looking to better their bowling attack and keep their batting strength intact at the same time. Here are three changes that they could make in their second game against Rajasthan to be played in their home ground:

#1 Kane Williamson instead of Deepak Hooda

Kane Williamson will be looking to repeat his 2018's performance this year

The first change that Hyderabad could make to their team is to replace Deepak Hooda with Kane Williamson. Hooda did not create any impact in the first game as he did not get a chance to bat and did not bowl either. With Williamson available for the second match, it would be a better move to shift the Kiwi star to his original batting position which is at No.3 so that Vijay Shankar can play at No.5 and hit the big shots. This will strengthen the middle order and will allow the openers to play freely as they know that have a good stable order to assist them.

