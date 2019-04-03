IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 235 // 03 Apr 2019, 20:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jonny Bairstow has been in tremendous touch. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is well underway and things are already getting tight in the points table. A quarter way into the tournament, Delhi Capitals will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 16 of IPL 2019 on 4th March 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Delhi Capitals are off a disappointing loss to the Kings XI Punjab after being in a match-winning position. They'll want to work on their finishing abilities.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have got their opening loss out of their minds and have convincingly beaten RR and RCB and their batting has looked really strong. They have a lot of options to consider for this match and they will be the stronger team ahead of this fixture. Orange Cap holder David Warner will be in the spotlight and Mohammed Nabi too can play an important role in the match.

On that note, let's take a look at SRH's probable playing XI for their game against Delhi.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have undoubtedly been the best players for SRH so far and the openers have shown their destructive abilities in all of the side's matches so far. SRH's batting looks really strong and Warner especially can make Delhi pay if they aren't on the mark. Both of them come off hundreds and are in great form, expect some fireworks!

Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey will be the middle order batsmen for Sunrisers Hyderabad and though the latter has been far from impressive, Vijay Shankar has proved to be a real match-winner for SRH. He has batted at No.3 mostly and the promotion has worked well for him. He has been timing the ball exquisitely and has kept the ball mostly in the stands. Manish will want to fire if he gets the chance to bat and prove his worth in the side.

Kane Williamson is nursing a niggle and the side won't want to risk him when their top order is in this form.

Yusuf Pathan and Mohammed Nabi can be the side's all-rounders or middle-order batsmen. Yusuf doesn't bowl too much nowadays but has the power in him to be the side's main finisher. Nabi bowled excellently against RCB and deserves to continue in his role as an opening bowler and he can bat well if he needs to.

Rashid Khan will be the bridge between the middle order and the lower order. The leggie has done very well with the bat apart from befuddling the batsman with his bowling. With him in the team, SRH can play an extra bowler and use the side's excessive resources in that department.

Advertisement

Shahbaz Nadeem can come in place of Deepak Hooda who has done pretty much nothing this season. The wily left-arm spinner will give variety to the team's bowling attack and his experience playing at the Feroz Shah Kotla will be valuable to SRH.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma will be the key pacers for SRH who will open the bowling. Bhuvi still hasn't picked up a wicket in the tournament and will want to do so this match. He's expected to captain the side and will want to balance both of them well.

He can bat decently if the need arises. Sandeep Sharma bowled very well the last match and can create some damage with the new ball.

Siddharth Kaul will be the differential in the SRH bowling attack and his pace and death bowling skills will be instrumental in what is expected to be a close game.

Advertisement