IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians

Martin Guptill will surely make his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways in their previous encounter versus Kings XI Punjab. Unfortunately for Sunrisers, their talismanic opener David Warner has left the team for World Cup preparations and hence they will face an uphill task when they take on the Mumbai Indians next.

The Sunrisers have 12 points from 12 games and in order to ensure their position in the playoffs, they may need to win both of their remaining league games. With the net run rate factor on their side, Kane Williamson's men may even go through with just one win of the two matches but they would love to place themselves in the comfort zone by winning both.

Mumbai Indians suffered a loss in their last match but since they are placed at a better position than Hyderabad, they might not be that worried about their play-off berth.

Coming back to the Orange Army now, as mentioned ahead, they do not have Warner for the remaining part of IPL 2019. So, here's how their line-up could look like.

Martin Guptill will definitely walk into the playing XI in place of Warner. Given that Guptill has represented Mumbai earlier, he has a good experience of playing at the Wankhede Stadium. Opening with him will be Wriddhiman Saha, who impressed everyone with his knock the other day.

In-form Manish Pandey, skipper Kane Williamson and the "three-dimensional" Vijay Shankar will form the team's middle order. They will have the support of the spin trio in Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan.

To complete the playing XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad will include their top three Indian quick guns, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed. Though they have not performed well as a unit, expect them to come to the party against Mumbai as the tournament moves into the crunch stagess.

Probable Playing XI

Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma