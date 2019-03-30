IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

SRH seem to be the better side ahead of this fixture. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCC)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore after a convincing win against the Rajasthan Royals, as they aim to bid a top 4 challenge.

Kane Williamson and co. engineered a fine comeback after losing their first game to KKR, as they beat RR by five wickets on Friday. They chased down a huge score of 198 with relative ease and their top order seems really strong and it has surpassed the strength of its highly-rated bowling attack.

David Warner is in the form of his life, having mustered 2 consecutive half-centuries, while Jonny Bairstow has played a good supporting hand. Vijay Shankar has chipped in with a few crucial innings as well.

SRH at the moment, have problems with their bowling attack which hasn't lived up to its expectations. They have been smacked for runs, having conceded more than 180 runs in both their matches. The side's lead pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has conceded around 90 runs in both the matches put together and has no wickets to his name.

It will be interesting to see what line-up they field, given the mixed bag of performances from the players in the previous outing.

On that note, let's take a look at the probable playing XI for SRH against RCB.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are expected to open the batting for SRH after their good show in the previous matches.

Warner has looked outstanding with the bat and is more than just up and running this season. The explosive opener is presently leading the chart for the Orange Cap, with a massive 154 runs in just two innings.

Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey will be the other top order batsmen for SRH. Williamson made a comeback from injury and is set for a big innings in the next match.

Manish Pandey hasn't proved the money's worth and has been disappointing with the bat though he's a great fielder. Both of them will want their campaigns to really get going and notch some big scores.

Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan will be the side's all-rounders. Both of them are however, batting all-rounders.

Shankar can bat anywhere and has looked delightful with his fluent stroke-making. Yusuf has clubbed a few sixes in this tournament so far, and he will want to continue as the side's finisher.

Rashid Khan and Shahbaz Nadeem will be the SRH's spinners for the match. Rashid was the game-changer last match as he dismissed Buttler early in the innings to set the tone for SRH.

He also exhibited his prowess with the bat and this will give SRH confidence to play an extra bowler like they did with Nadeem. Nadeem was decent with his lines but was hit for runs by the RR batsmen. He'll want to choke the RCB batsmen and take wickets caused due to the pressure.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul will be the side's main pacers for the match and both of them could do with better form.

The former especially, has really struggled in the death overs and has leaked more than 30 runs in each match in the death overs and he will have to work on this problem.

Khaleel Ahmed is likely to replace Sandeep Sharma because the former KXIP fast bowler has been expensive in his recent outings. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed would offer the angle from over the wicket and get the ball to nip.

