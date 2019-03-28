IPL 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Preview

Kane Williamson & Ajinkya Rahane

The 2019 Indian Premier League is set to arrive Hyderabad when Sunrisers Hyderabad host Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The hosts will look to make the most of their home conditions while the Royals will try to breach their fortress. Both the teams lost their opening fixture and will look for their first victory of the season on Friday.

Sunrisers are a dangerous side on the paper but that was not the case in the opening match when Kolkata Knight Riders defeated them at Eden Gardens. Andre Russell hit some huge sixes to take the game away from them singlehandedly. On the positive side, David Warner made a sensational comeback in Kolkata, much to Hyderabad’s delight. The hosts would try to put the loss behind them in their first home game of the season.

Rajasthan Royals started their campaign on a promising note but made the same mistake as Hyderabad and it ended up costing them the match. They were cruising at one stage but a dramatic collapse led to their demise. Rahane's men lost the opening match by 14 runs due to some poor shot selection and the inability to finish the game. The visitors would be hoping to learn from their previous mistakes and bounce back.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Friday, March 29, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head-to-Head

Total – 9

Rajasthan Royals – 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 5

Ground Stats

Average 1st Inns scores – 155

Average 2nd Inns scores – 147

Highest total recorded – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total recorded – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS

Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson will return to the starting lineup as he is fit again enough to start the game.

Billy Stanlake might come in for the hosts.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan is likely to go ahead with an unchanged team.

Ashton Turner is still not available for the Royals as he is busy with international duty for Australia against Pakistan

Squads

SunRisers Hyderabad

Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner Ish Sodhi

Key Players

SunRisers Hyderabad

David Warner

Vijay Shankar

Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Butler

Ben Stokes

Jofra Archer

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, W Saha, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan/Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Sharma/K Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni

