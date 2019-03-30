IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Match Preview

Sunrisers have an amazing record at home against RCB

After thrashing Rajasthan Royals in their first home game, Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The hosts will be ecstatic by their highest successful run chase in the history of IPL when in the previous encounter while Virat Kohli & Co. will look to register their first win of this campaign. We can expect another intriguing battle tomorrow when these two giants come face-to-face.

In recent years, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League. Having lost their opening game, SRH made a terrific comeback in front of their home crowd when they chased down 198 runs on the board. Kane Williamson came back to lead his team to another famous victory after missing the first game due to an injury.

The most pleasing sight for their fans must be the arrival of David Warner as the southpaw has scored quickfire runs in both the games to give the hosts an explosive start. Sunrisers would be eyeing to make the most of their home conditions when they welcome the Bengaluru franchise.

On the contrary, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been awful in the first two games. Bowling has been the primary concern for Kohli's regime, especially the death bowling. Having lost both the matches, RCB would be hoping to land a counterpunch heading into the 11th fixture of the IPL 2019.

We might see a few changes in the playing eleven after witnessing a high-scoring affair in the previous game at Hyderabad. AB de Villiers players a sensational knock of 70*(41) against Mumbai Indians however his heroics went in vain as Mumbai won that controversial game on the very last ball.

Head to head

Total - 12

SRH won - 07

RCB won - 05

Ground Stats

Matches won batting first – 22

Advertisement

Matches won bowling first – 34

Average 1st Inns scores – 156

Average 2nd Inns scores – 148

Highest total – 223/3 (20 Ov) by CSK vs SRH

Lowest total – 80/10 (19.1 Ov) by DC vs SRH

Highest score chased – 217/7 (19.5 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 129/8 (20 Ov) by MI vs RPS

Team News

Surisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers might go ahead with the same playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The visitors can make a couple of changes in the starting lineup.

Shimron Hetmyer and N Saini can make way for Gurkeerat Singh and Tim Southee.

Squads

SunRisers Hyderabad:

Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner Vijay Shankar Rashid Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer/Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini/ Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement