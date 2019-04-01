IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Player Ratings

Bairstow and Warner's twin centuries decimated RCB (Picture courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off the winless Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday evening; in an exciting Indian Premier League game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Kohli's decision backfired as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a huge score of 231/2 in their allotted 20 overs, on the back of brilliant centuries by their openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.

Chasing a huge score of 232, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were never in the chase as their star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB De Villers got out cheaply. The visitors were eventually bowled out for just 113 runs in 19.5 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 118 runs and thereby tumbling to their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2019.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in this one-sided encounter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mohammed Nabi bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-11-4

Jonny Bairstow- 10/10

Bairstow smashed his maiden hundred in IPL by scoring 114 runs knock off just 56 balls and also added a record IPL opening wicket partnership of 185 runs with David Warner.

David Warner- 10/10

Warner continued his superb form and scored his 4th IPL hundred to remain unbeaten on a score 100 runs from just 55 balls. In the process, he recaptured the Orange Cap from Andre Russell.

Vijay Shankar- 7/10

Shankar scored a quickfire 9 runs of just 3 balls before being run out in the 18th over and also delivered a decent spell of 2-0-13-0 with the ball.

Yusuf Pathan- 2/10

The veteran batsman could not do much with the bat as he came to crease during the fag end of Sunrisers innings and remained unbeaten on 6 runs of 6 balls.

Manish Pandey- NA

Manish Pandey was a mere spectator on the field and did not get a chance to bat.

Deepak Hooda- 3/10

Just like Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda too did not get a chance to bat but took three catches in the field, thereby earning a few points,

Mohammed Nabi- 10/10

Playing his first game of IPL 2019, Nabi was a revelation as he picked four wickets and conceded just 11 runs in his spell to completely derail the RCB's chase.

Rashid Khan- 6/10

Despite failing to pick up a single wicket, Rashid Khan bowled an economical spell of 4-0-25-0.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 1/10

Compared to other SRH bowlers, Bhuvi was once again expensive with the ball as he conceded 25 runs in his 3 overs and went wicketless for the third consecutive game.

Siddarth Kaul- 6/10

Siddarth Kaul ended the match with an economical spell of 3-0-16-0.

Sandeep Sharma- 9/10

Sandeep Sharma had a great match and picked up 3 wickets for 17 runs in his 3.5 overs; including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.

