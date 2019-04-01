×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Player Ratings

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    01 Apr 2019, 01:07 IST

Bairstow and Warner's twin centuries decimated RCB (Picture courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)
Bairstow and Warner's twin centuries decimated RCB (Picture courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad faced off the winless Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday evening; in an exciting Indian Premier League game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Kohli's decision backfired as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a huge score of 231/2 in their allotted 20 overs, on the back of brilliant centuries by their openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner.

Chasing a huge score of 232, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were never in the chase as their star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB De Villers got out cheaply. The visitors were eventually bowled out for just 113 runs in 19.5 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 118 runs and thereby tumbling to their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2019.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in this one-sided encounter.

Sunrisers Hyderabad


Mohammed Nabi bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-11-4
Mohammed Nabi bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-11-4

Jonny Bairstow- 10/10

Bairstow smashed his maiden hundred in IPL by scoring 114 runs knock off just 56 balls and also added a record IPL opening wicket partnership of 185 runs with David Warner.

David Warner- 10/10

Warner continued his superb form and scored his 4th IPL hundred to remain unbeaten on a score 100 runs from just 55 balls. In the process, he recaptured the Orange Cap from Andre Russell.

Advertisement

Vijay Shankar- 7/10

Shankar scored a quickfire 9 runs of just 3 balls before being run out in the 18th over and also delivered a decent spell of 2-0-13-0 with the ball.

Yusuf Pathan- 2/10

The veteran batsman could not do much with the bat as he came to crease during the fag end of Sunrisers innings and remained unbeaten on 6 runs of 6 balls.

Manish Pandey- NA

Manish Pandey was a mere spectator on the field and did not get a chance to bat.

Deepak Hooda- 3/10

Just like Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda too did not get a chance to bat but took three catches in the field, thereby earning a few points,

Mohammed Nabi- 10/10

Playing his first game of IPL 2019, Nabi was a revelation as he picked four wickets and conceded just 11 runs in his spell to completely derail the RCB's chase.

Rashid Khan- 6/10

Despite failing to pick up a single wicket, Rashid Khan bowled an economical spell of 4-0-25-0.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 1/10

Compared to other SRH bowlers, Bhuvi was once again expensive with the ball as he conceded 25 runs in his 3 overs and went wicketless for the third consecutive game.

Siddarth Kaul- 6/10

Siddarth Kaul ended the match with an economical spell of 3-0-16-0.

Sandeep Sharma- 9/10

Sandeep Sharma had a great match and picked up 3 wickets for 17 runs in his 3.5 overs; including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli.





1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB vs SRH
Syed Tariq
ANALYST
My destiny made me a Computer Science Engineer.., but failed to destroy a "Writer"., inside me...!!!!
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 3 thrilling run-chases by Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: David Warner creates multiple records against Royal Challengers Bangalore 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow leads Sunrisers Hyderabad to a big win over RCB 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 11, SRH vs RCB, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 11, SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 31st, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB: 3 key player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Close encounters between SRH and RCB at Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Yesterday
KKR 185/8 & / (. ov)
DD 185/6 (20.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DD live score
Match 11 | Today
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12
CSK 1/0 (1.5 ov)
RR
LIVE
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us