IPL 2019: The best batting performance of Week 2

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
52   //    06 Apr 2019, 23:35 IST

Andre Russell
Andre Russell

The VIVO IPL 2019 is took on a better shape in the past week. Teams were just finding their feet in the first week, trying to figure out the right combinations. Most teams, due to various reasons, are performing really well like, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, whereas teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Dehli Capitals are finding it hard to deliver to their potential.

The past week in the IPL has also seen some tremendous drama. From DC capitulating against Kings XI Punjab, where Sam Curran took the first hat-trick, to the demolition of RCB by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, to Mumbai Indians dominating CSK in the El Classico, week two had its fair share of drama and thrills.

The week gone by had some outstanding batting performances with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers playing at their best against KKR, to Prithvi Shaw's fluent 99 and Sanju Samson’s brilliant century, which made Gautam Gambhir proclaim on social media that he is the best wicket-keeper batsman currently and that he should be India's number four for the World Cup.


Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a six (Picture courtesy BCCI/iplt20.com)
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a six (Picture courtesy BCCI/iplt20.com)

But the week in batting belonged to Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell. Dre Russ has never hit the ball this cleanly, and with such intensity and vigour. He featured in two masterful innings in the week gone by, qualifying him for the best batting performance of week two.

Firstly, he rescued KKR after they were 42/4 and steered them to a total of 187 against SRH. He, along with Dinesh Karthik ensured KKR won the game. Dre Russ was at his ferocious best on his way to 62 off 29 balls.

But the performance of the week has to be undoubtedly had to be his single-handed demolition of RCB at the Chinnaswamy stadium. KKR required a mind boggling 62 to win off 17 balls when he walked out to bat. After that it was a complete Andre Russell show.

It was madness, it was unbelievable. To soak the pressure so well and connect with the ball that cleanly is some gift to have. A special effort was required to take KKR home after the situation they were in. And that is exactly what that innings was - special. He was equally destructive against the spin and the pace.

He took apart RCB’s death bowlers especially Tim Southee who was carted all across the Chinnaswamy stadium. Such was the enormity of the performance that it stunned RCB and their fans to submission. In a match which they were supposed to easily win, Russell had other plans.

Andre Russell ended week two amassing 207 runs in four matches, with an average of 104.80 at a mind-boggling strike rate of 268.83. He also has a hit a mammoth 22 sixes himself thus far.

For cricket fans it was a sheer pleasure to watch Virat Kohli, ABD and Andre Russell in full flight in the same match. One have to feel for RCB but their bowling just didn’t have it in them to stop someone like Andre Russell in such form.

He is in complete control of his game and all oppositions will be extremely worried about what damage he can inflict on them. He is slowly but surely staking his claim to be the Man of the Series this IPL.

