IPL 2019: The best playing XI of Week 1

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
931   //    31 Mar 2019, 15:02 IST

Andres Russell, Rishabh Pant and Rana
Andres Russell, Rishabh Pant and Rana

The fans witnessed eight brilliant matches in the first seven days of the 12th season of the IPL. Although the tournament has just begun, the points table is beginning to take a shape now.

While Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are placed at the top of the points table, Chennai Super Kings are placed third with two wins in two matches. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals must have realized that they need to turn the corner as they are yet to register a point this season.

The tournament began with a low scoring encounter between CSK and RCB when Virat Kohli's men folded up for a paltry total of 70 runs. Since then, batsmen have dominated the proceedings as we have seen some huge scores in other matches.

It is proving to be an exciting tournament and we have tried to pick a combined XI selecting players who have done well in the first week IPL 2019.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner

Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner
Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner

David Warner missed the last season of the IPL due to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. The Australian superstar is apparently trying to make up for the lost time as he has started the season on a bang.

The SRH opener has been brilliant in both the matches for his team. The Australian opener scored half-centuries in his first two IPL innings after the comeback.

Shikhar Dhawan was not in the good form in International cricket but he has done well in IPL this season. Although Delhi Capitals have a lot of talented batsmen in their ranks, an experienced head like Dhawan provides much-needed solidity to the batting line up. He can play the sheet anchor role in the batting lineup.

