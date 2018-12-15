IPL 2019: The ideal XI that Delhi Capitals should aim for after the auction

Dhawan could be the game-changer for Delhi

Recently renamed as Delhi Capitals, the franchise has one of the best core set of players going into the auctions. Shreyas Iyer has been announced as the captain of the Delhi squad which will see the return of Shikar Dhawan to the franchise. They have young talented Indian batsmen and a strong overseas pace battery which will be the team's advantage. They will have to buy a few players to fill the gaps in this team which has the best chance to win their maiden IPL trophy.

Delhi has released some big guns in Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Shami and hence their replacements need to be planned.

On that note, we have compiled a well-balanced squad which Delhi Capitals should aim for to lay their hands on their maiden trophy.

Openers: Shikar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals have pulled off a major coup by getting Shikar Dhawan as part of the pre-season trade. With his skills and experience in this format, Dhawan could well be the game changer for DC.

Prithvi Shaw plays for India now and he was impressive in the previous edition. He will open the batting along with Shikar Dhawan and this left-right combination at the top could be the best in the tournament.

Delhi has also retained Colin Munro who can be used if there is any concern regarding the form and fitness of Shikar or Prithvi.

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetymer

Delhi's batting is covered for next few seasons

Shreyas Iyer has been announced as the captain of the team and he will play at crucial No. 3 spot. He has performed well for Delhi at this position and he will continue here.

Rishabh Pant is an asset in the T20 format and the team's performance will revolve around him. He is a good wicketkeeper and his attacking skills with the bat could help Delhi win the trophy.

Delhi Capitals need a stable middle-order Batsman to complement their highly talented top-order. They have released Glenn Maxwell and hence they need to buy a replacement. Shimron Hetymer is a good option available in the market as he is young and has performed well on Indian pitches. Delhi can also go with other options such as Hanuman Vihari or Colin Ingram if needed.

