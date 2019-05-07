IPL 2019: Three Chennai Super Kings players Royal Challengers Banglore wish they had

(Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League is reaching its business end as the league stage has ended and now we know who has qualified into the playoffs. This year just like every year has been full of excitement and action.

This year's table was very different from the ones we have seen in previous years. Sunrisers Hyderabad is the first team in 12 seasons to qualify on 12 points into the Playoffs, while the top 3 had 18 points which makes it a 6 point difference between the third and the fourth.

This year, we will again see MI and CSK fight it out in the first playoff, while the eliminator is going to be played between DC and SRH. One team which failed miserably again this year was Royal Challengers Banglore. The Virat Kohli led side has now made it a habit of disappointing their fan base by underwhelming performances.

Their bowling department has again been poor and their batting order came to the party very late into the tournament. In all that time, CSK made their way again into the playoffs and how Kohli would have loved to have some of the yellow players in his squad. So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the 3 CSK players RCB wished they had.

#3 Dwayne Bravo

Right now, everybody knows about the problems that RCB face when it comes to death bowling. They are the worst team in the IPL in that department and they have been that for some time now.

RCB never really buy specialist T20 fast bowlers in the auction and they pay for it every year. This season also, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Time Southee, Umesh Yadav, etc, failed to do the job. That is why Kohli would have loved to have someone of the experience of Dwayne Bravo.

In this season, Bravo has picked up 9 wickets in his 9 matches at an economy rate of just 8. That's impressive for someone who bowls mostly at the death. The West Indian is a specialist death bowler and if he would have been with RCB, who knows where they might have ended up but then again, it is only a wish.

