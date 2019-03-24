IPL 2019: Three players who can help the Delhi capitals win their maiden title

Delhi capitals to play the first game against Mumbai

This is the 12th edition of the IPL and there's no doubt that it's going to be a power packed one. Also, one of the 8 teams who are contending for the title, is the Delhi based franchise, the Delhi Capitals. Yes, this year the team has sought out a new name for itself, hoping to break the title jinx which has now been there for a decade. Wishing for the same, they have bought in many new faces for the franchise, and have roped in some of the best coaches one can find.

This year the team's management committee has spent quite a fortune to gather some of the finest players in the format who can raise their stakes this season. The past few years have been a memory which won't be fondly remembered, as they have never been able to finish it on a high. So here are the key players who can make it happen in this edition.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

The star debutant of the Delhi Daredevils shone brightly in the 8th season of IPL bagging the title as the Emerging Player of the Year award. This made Shreyas Iyer an integral part of this team and also made him the captain of the side last season. Hence, as a result, hopes are all high from him. Though he has been fulfilling the fans' hopes all these years, he still needs to do something extraordinary this time to make sure his team gets a stand on the podium this edition.

His stats have been impressive as he is one of the few stylish batsmen who have been able to bad 1000+ runs in less than 50 matches. The Mumbai lad had 411 runs in just 14 matches last year, which included a knock of 93*. He now has to make sure that this season the whole unit collectively contributes towards the winning cause.

