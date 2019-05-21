IPL 2019: Three players who might not be released despite their poor show

Rayudu and Vijay Shankar - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 12th season of IPL ended on 12th May with Mumbai Indians defeating the Chennai Super Kings to claim their 4th title. The road to the play-offs was interesting and unpredictable as each team had an opportunity to make it to the last four. While teams like KXIP and KKR failed to make it to the top 4, Delhi Capitals surprised everyone by entering the play-offs.

On the other hand, CSK and MI continued their dominance in this edition. The Virat Kohli-led RCB had another disappointing season with just five wins. David Warner won the Orange Cap for most runs in this edition while Imran Tahir got the Purple Cap for most wickets.

Irrespective of every team’s performance, there were players who struggled to win games for their franchise. There were instances when the team needed their key player to step up, but that wasn’t the case. Even the most experienced Suresh Raina wasn’t impressive for CSK, just like Robin Uthappa for KKR.

Let us not disregard the fact that they have single-handedly won games for their team. It’s time to have a look at three players who might be retained despite their poor run in this IPL.

#1 Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Ambati Rayudu might have missed his flight to London, but his contribution to his franchise has always been immense. He made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2010. From then on until 2017, Rayudu was seen as an important asset to the batting line-up. In 114 matches, he amassed over 2400 runs for the franchise.

In the 2018 auctions, he was bought by CSK. He had an outstanding season in 2018, batting at the top of the order accumulating 602 runs in 16 matches. He scored three fifties and a century averaging 43 in that edition that led to their third title.

On the contrary, Rayudu had a below par 2019 IPL scoring just 282 runs in 17 matches. Every player has an off-season, so does Ambati Rayudu. It is highly likely that the franchise wouldn’t judge him for this performance and let him go. Rayudu has all the experience to make a comeback in the next edition.

