IPL 2019: Three teams that could be in contention for Luke Ronchi

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    17 Nov 2018, 06:35 IST

McDonalds Super Smash T20 - Canterbury Kings v Wellington Firebirds
IPL 2019 auction is just around the corner and the front-offices of all the teams are getting themselves ready to get some players into the squad who can fortify their chances of winning the title. The player auction is scheduled to be held on 18 December 2018 at Jaipur.

Some really good players who have set the stage on fire in T20 leagues all around the world are expected to be available at this year's auction, along with players who went unsold in the last year's auction.

This is a golden opportunity for franchises to get better and the teams will be really looking forward to this event. Luke Ronchi is a wicketkeeper-batsman and led the Islamabad United to PSL 3 title earlier this year. He was also named the Player of the Series for his consistent performances throughout the tournament. In this article, let us take a look at three teams that could be in contention for Ronchi.

#3 Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils
Delhi Daredevils

Let us be honest. With Rishabh Pant on the team, Ronchi might not get to feature in the playing XI. However, it is to be noted that most of the teams in the IPL already have set wicketkeepers and backups who are performing consistently.

Although Pant is their go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, they can still use Ronchi's hard-hitting abilities as a batsman and get him some room. Considering the fact that the Daredevils' batting line-up is filled with inexperienced players, it makes sense for Delhi to go at Ronchi and bolster their lineup.

Ronchi is known for his ability to play the finisher role to perfection and that is exactly the role that is open in Daredevils team. They are in serious need of a hard-hitting finisher who can lift the team to a huge total in the death overs. It will be interesting to see if Daredevils' front-office shows interest in him at the auction.

