IPL 2019: Three uncapped players that impressed the most

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is done and dusted and Mumbai Indians against all odds have won it in the last delivery of the final match. The IPL this time had the tagline of 'Where Opportunity Meets Talent' and the young guns proved right by it. This IPL saw the emergence of the wrist-spinners who spun the web several times around the batsmen to put up some memorable match-ups.

Here is the list of three uncapped players who have performed brilliantly in the IPL.

#1 Rahul Chahar (Mumbai Indians)

IPL Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

Mumbai Indians have emerged to be the champion in this year's IPL and for this, a lot of credit will be given to their spinners. In this, Rahul Chahar has also played a major role as he has 15 wickets to his name with an impressive economy rate of just below 7. The importance of all this increases to a greater extent as he has bowled in crucial over like the powerplay.

When it comes to finding talent, the franchise of Mumbai Indians will always be seen there. In the past, so many years, players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya have been their found and right now they are an integral part of the India in the limited overs format. With a kind of talent Chahar possesses, it won't be surprising if he soon makes it the national colours.

