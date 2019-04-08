IPL 2019: Three unwanted records held by RCB in IPL history

RCB have had a terrible start to the season (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Banglore are arguably the greatest team to never win the Indian Premier League. Things don't seem to be getting any better as they have got off to a horrible start to the current season. After losing their first six games, Virat Kohli's men need a miracle in order to qualify for the playoffs. If they fail to qualify for the playoffs; it would mean that they for the third year in a row they are not in the top four.

To make matters worse, most of these losses have been convincing defeats by huge margins. It is difficult to imagine that a team with so many superstars in the ranks is struggling to give a competitive fight.

This is not even the first season when the RCB has failed to live up to its pre-season hype. In the process, the franchise based in Bangalore has set some unpleasant records. Let us look at some of those records held by RCB.

#3 Lowest Team Total

KKR bowled out RCB for 49 in 2017 (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

In the 10th season of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders set a target of 132 for RCB at Eden Gardens. While the pitch had something for the bowlers, the famed batting line consisting of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB De Villiers was expected to chase the target with ease.

But on that fateful night, RCB batting line up collapsed for just 49 runs. None of their batsmen were able to even record double-digit scores in that innings. This meant they were not able to last even 10 overs in that innings vs KKR.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme picked three wickets each as RCB batsmen had no answer to the questions posed by these bowlers. This was an utter humiliation for Kohli's men, as they suffered an 82 run defeat and registered the lowest score in the history of the competition.

