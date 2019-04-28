×
IPL 2019: Three young stars to look forward to in the future

Jerin Varghese M
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
246   //    28 Apr 2019, 23:52 IST

The IPL has evolved and youngsters now play a big role
The IPL has evolved and youngsters now play a big role

The Indian Premier League has always been a big place for the youngsters to shine. We have seen many teenagers getting picked up in the auction for some whopping sums. This year's big young buys included Royal Challengers Bangalore's Prayas Ray Barman, and Punjab's Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran.

Some have even been preferred to the experienced players like Mumbai Indians play Ishan Kishan over the experienced campaigner, Yuvraj Singh. Such youngsters play without any fear and give their hundred per cent on the field. They play the way they know and have less pressure since they are young and are just coming into the limelight.

This season, we have seen many young players coming into the playing XI, but only a few have really impressed everyone. Some seem to be playing quite well and can get into the Indian team, in the coming years. Now let us take a look at three young stars to look forward in the future.

#1 Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Riyan Parag (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 17-year-old Riyan Parag came into the playing XI against the Chennai Super Kings, but could not perform. He has since scored two forty plus scores versus the Mumbai Indians, and a match defining innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Parag comes into bat at the latter innings of the stage and has become the stabiliser of Rajasthan Royals.

Even when Rajasthan's main players do not play responsibly, Parag reads the game well and performs like an experienced contender. He has an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of over 140 this season. In such a young age, playing fearless cricket against many big names is quite a talent to watch out for.

#2 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Rahul Chahar (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

He is a right arm leg break bowler and has done really well for Mumbai Indians this season. Rahul Chahar has also played for the India U-19, India U-21 and India A team. He is a confident young man and his execution plans are very clear. He has also got some good variations and skills up his sleeve. 

Chahar has picked up nine wickets, in the eight matches which he played. His economy rate has also been quite impressive, which is under 6.5. He made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiants and had played three matches for them, at the age of 17. He is a great prospect for India, so is his cousin, Deepak Chahar.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Ishan Kishan (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

This 20-year-old, left-handed wicket-keeper batsman is known for his ability to clear the boundaries with ease. We have seen his talent in the previous IPL seasons and also at the domestic level. This time around, he has not fired for the Mumbai Indians except for a nine-ball 21 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His opportunities this year has been very less, due to the inclusion of Quinton de Kock and Yuvraj Singh. After the departure of de Kock, Ishan Kishan will be Mumbai's main wicket-keeper, and he will be having a bigger role in the batting line-up. He is also one among the few, to watch out for in the near future.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Ishan Kishan Rahul Chahar Upcoming cricket stars IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
