IPL 2019: Top 5 batsmen with most IPL runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
399   //    22 Mar 2019, 21:04 IST

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start tomorrow. Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Chennai in the tournament opener. The expectations from the league is sky high at the moment which is noticeable across social media and among the fans. Also, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings taking on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener makes it even more interesting.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been a team to beat since the first edition, even though they are yet to win the trophy. This year too they look the same and as always, the hopes are high on them to win their maiden title. The path to the trophy would be really hard for them as there are certain players in opposition teams who find a special liking for RCB.

Here we list down the top 5 batsmen who have a special liking for RCB and have accumulated maximum runs against them:

#5 David Warner - 569 runs

David Warner
David Warner

The 5th in the list is the little dynamite, David Warner, who started his IPL career for Delhi Daredevils and later moved on to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has blossomed over the years to become an important aspect of the team. Be it for Delhi or Hyderabad, Warner has had a fine run when the opponents were RCB.

His dominant knock of 92 against RCB in 2016 was one of the best knocks that he has played against them and it remains his highest score against the red brigade. The quickfire 68 off 38 in 2016 IPL final against RCB was a crucial factor that assisted SRH to clinch their first title. In 14 matches he played against RCB, Warner has scored 569 runs with a massive strike rate of 162.57. David Warner is back in SRH camp after serving a year ban for sandpaper allegations and will be looking to script an amazing comeback this year.

1 / 5 NEXT
