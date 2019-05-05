IPL 2019: Top five biggest match-winners in this season

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 194 // 05 May 2019, 17:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Perhaps the best in the game. Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

IPL 2019 is in its final week and we have witnessed some of the most enthralling cricket in the past 6 weeks of this fabulous tournament. Like the past, we need to wait till the last league to ascertain who will be the fourth team to reach the playoffs and join the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals.

The twelfth edition of the IPL has been the most closely contested and fiercely competitive seasons in the tournament history.

This season has shown us plenty of close finishes and we have seen some of the best big hitting in the game of cricket in the past month or so courtesy of players like Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell among others.

This IPL has seen many a time where a player single-handedly has taken his team over the victory line and some took it to close. We will see those players who have been the biggest match winners in the 2019 edition of the IPL.

#5 Kagiso Rabada- Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada is one of the biggest reasons why the Delhi Capitals have managed to reach the playoffs for the very first time since 2012. He has given the Shreyas Iyer led side crucial breakthroughs throughout the season which meant won most of the moments of a game and ultimately the match.

He has taken 25 wickets in 12 games but will not be present with team for the rest of the tournament due to back niggle. With the World Cup in mind, he was advised to take rest and return home by the South African board.

He will surely be missed by the Capitals and will need the other players to step up if they harbour hopes of a IPL title for the very first team.

1 / 5 NEXT