IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Delhi Capitals register a 'super-over' win against Kolkata Knight Riders 

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
31 Mar 2019, 01:16 IST

(Picture Credits: iplt20.com)
(Picture Credits: iplt20.com)

It is here - the super-over. It's just the tenth match of the tournament and the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders battled it out in a super-over after both teams managed to score 185 in 20 overs at Kotla.

As a Prithvi Shaw was depleted after scoring 99, Delhi opted to send Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to open in the super-over. To counter the two young DC batsmen, Kolkata gave the ball to young Prasidh Krishna.

In the six balls, Delhi managed to score just 10 runs for the loss of Iyer's wicket. Iyer hit a four off the second ball of the super over but got out off the very next ball. Pant, on the other hand, could manage only 2 singles and 2 twos in the four balls that he faced.

With Delhi scoring just 10 runs in the super-over, the home team handed over the bowling reins to Kagiso Rabada. The South African pacer had a tough task in front of him as KKR had Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Robin Uthappa at their disposal.

But it was Rabada who emerged victorious as he gave away just 7 runs. After conceding a four off the first ball, Rabada dismissed Russell off the third ball. He did an excellent job by bowling yorkers and gave away just 3 runs off the last five balls to helped his side win the thrilling encounter.

Rabada bowled Russell off the third ball of the super over (Picture Credits: iplt20.com)
Rabada bowled Russell off the third ball of the super over (Picture Credits: iplt20.com)

Earlier, Delhi Capitals managed to take the Kolkata's first five wickets for just 61 runs but Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell led their side's recovery. While Karthik played a clever knock, Russell powered through the Delhi bowling attack.

For the sixth wicket, they added 95 runs off 52 balls. As a result of Russell's 28-ball 62 and Karthik's 36-ball 50, KKR managed to score post 185.

In the second innings, Delhi were in command of the chase as Prithvi Shaw played his heart out. While rest of the players batted around him, Shaw scored magnificent 99 off just 55 balls but got out in the 19th over.

With DC needing just 6 runs off the final over, Kuldeep Yadav gave away just 5 runs and took the match to a super over.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the super-over.

