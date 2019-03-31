IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Delhi Capitals register a 'super-over' win against Kolkata Knight Riders

(Picture Credits: iplt20.com)

It is here - the super-over. It's just the tenth match of the tournament and the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders battled it out in a super-over after both teams managed to score 185 in 20 overs at Kotla.

As a Prithvi Shaw was depleted after scoring 99, Delhi opted to send Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to open in the super-over. To counter the two young DC batsmen, Kolkata gave the ball to young Prasidh Krishna.

In the six balls, Delhi managed to score just 10 runs for the loss of Iyer's wicket. Iyer hit a four off the second ball of the super over but got out off the very next ball. Pant, on the other hand, could manage only 2 singles and 2 twos in the four balls that he faced.

With Delhi scoring just 10 runs in the super-over, the home team handed over the bowling reins to Kagiso Rabada. The South African pacer had a tough task in front of him as KKR had Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, and Robin Uthappa at their disposal.

But it was Rabada who emerged victorious as he gave away just 7 runs. After conceding a four off the first ball, Rabada dismissed Russell off the third ball. He did an excellent job by bowling yorkers and gave away just 3 runs off the last five balls to helped his side win the thrilling encounter.

Rabada bowled Russell off the third ball of the super over (Picture Credits: iplt20.com)

Earlier, Delhi Capitals managed to take the Kolkata's first five wickets for just 61 runs but Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell led their side's recovery. While Karthik played a clever knock, Russell powered through the Delhi bowling attack.

For the sixth wicket, they added 95 runs off 52 balls. As a result of Russell's 28-ball 62 and Karthik's 36-ball 50, KKR managed to score post 185.

In the second innings, Delhi were in command of the chase as Prithvi Shaw played his heart out. While rest of the players batted around him, Shaw scored magnificent 99 off just 55 balls but got out in the 19th over.

With DC needing just 6 runs off the final over, Kuldeep Yadav gave away just 5 runs and took the match to a super over.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the super-over.

That Rabada Yorker deserves a Loksabha ticket from a Delhi constituency. #DCvKKR — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 30, 2019

To go for the yorker was so brave from Rabada - especially after he missed on ball one. Hard lengths or bouncers are lower risk & are a good option to Russell. If Rabada missed his yorker by a fraction the game was gone. He went for it & he nailed it. Brilliant. #IPL #DCvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 30, 2019

The yorker is one of the hardest deliveries. Russel is one of the most dangerous batsmen. Rabada had got a yorker wrong earlier in the over. Russel was waiting back, expecting a yorker. Everything could go wrong. Rabada said screw it, I'll show you. That's fast bowling. Masterful — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019

That Rabada 147kmph yorker homing in on the middle stump like a guided missile with Dre standing deep and expecting it but still unable to keep it out, is what cricketing perfection is. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) March 30, 2019

Rabada's yorker to Russell is one of the great balls in T20. Dre is batting on another planet to the rest of the circuit right now - the margin for error to him his infinitesimal & KG nails an inch-perfect yorker right on middle stump & right on the crease-line. #IPL #DCvKKR — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 30, 2019

Rabada saw all the batsmen messing up so bad and gathered his fury into the greatest yorker ever bowler in IPL. 147+. Base of middle. Boom. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) March 30, 2019

After a long time, Rabada has finally bowled a death over like the limited overs beast he can be. — Elite Alagappan (@IndianMourinho) March 30, 2019

GIVEN THE MOMENT, GIVEN THE BATSMAN, GIVEN THE MATCH, THAT WAS ONE OF THE GREATEST YORKERS YOU WILL EVER SEE IN THE GAME OF CRICKET. KG RABADA, YOU LITTLE DEVIL! 🔥 🔥 🔥 #IPL2019 #Rabada #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/edUq3tLq1U — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 30, 2019

If you could have chosen *any* batsman to face that super over, you'd have picked Russell, today.



If you could have placed Rabada's yorker *anywhere*, you would have placed it where he bowled it.



This was T20 at the absolute pinnacle. #IPL2019 #DCvKKR https://t.co/Ot4USZBUVi — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 30, 2019

Rabada the best bowler England couldn't get ? — Fake Mitch Johnson (@NotMitchJohnson) March 30, 2019

And if you forgot this Yorker of Kagiso Rabada, peach of a delivery to get rid off Usman Khawaja. #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/XIL6sKTWkC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2019

