IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Kieron Pollard single-handedly takes MI past KXIP in a thrilling match
A high-intensity match was expected between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab and the two teams did not disappoint the fans. In the first innings, KL Rahul's century and Chris Gayle's half-century powered KXIP to 197 in 20 overs.
During the chase, Mumbai Indians kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but their acting captain Kieron Pollard was determined to take his side home. He hit a total of 3 fours and 10 sixes in his 31-ball innings.
Pollard's 83 reduced the equation to 4 runs in 4 balls. Pollard got out in the 20th over but Alzarri Joseph and Rahul Chahar did the rest to take their side home.
Earlier in the match Kings XI Punjab, who were asked to bat first, started off their innings cautiously before going berserk. Punjab openers - Chris Gayle and KL Rahul - scored just 20 runs in the first four overs
In the fifth over of the match, Chris Gayle changed gears against Jason Behrendorff. He smashed 3 sixes and a four off the Australian's bowling and gave his team's innings the much-needed impetus.
While Gayle went on to score his half-century off 31 balls, KL Rahul took 41 balls to reach the landmark. The dynamic opening pair added 116 runs for the first wicket before Gayle got out after scoring 63 from 36 balls.
After Gayle got out in the thirteenth over, Kings XI Punjab went quite for the next four overs scoring just 26 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Sam Curran started off the eighteenth over with two fours but got out off the third ball.
Post Curran's dismissal, KL Rahul, who was silent till then, scored 31 runs off last 10 balls and blasted off from 69 (54) to 100 (64). As a result of Rahul's maiden IPL century, Punjab posted a dominant total of 197 at the end of 20 overs.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Mumbai's thrilling win against Punjab: