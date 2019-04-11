IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Kieron Pollard single-handedly takes MI past KXIP in a thrilling match

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.01K // 11 Apr 2019, 00:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kieron Pollard celebrates after Mumbai Indians won the game against KXIP [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

A high-intensity match was expected between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab and the two teams did not disappoint the fans. In the first innings, KL Rahul's century and Chris Gayle's half-century powered KXIP to 197 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Mumbai Indians kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but their acting captain Kieron Pollard was determined to take his side home. He hit a total of 3 fours and 10 sixes in his 31-ball innings.

Pollard's 83 reduced the equation to 4 runs in 4 balls. Pollard got out in the 20th over but Alzarri Joseph and Rahul Chahar did the rest to take their side home.

Earlier in the match Kings XI Punjab, who were asked to bat first, started off their innings cautiously before going berserk. Punjab openers - Chris Gayle and KL Rahul - scored just 20 runs in the first four overs

In the fifth over of the match, Chris Gayle changed gears against Jason Behrendorff. He smashed 3 sixes and a four off the Australian's bowling and gave his team's innings the much-needed impetus.

While Gayle went on to score his half-century off 31 balls, KL Rahul took 41 balls to reach the landmark. The dynamic opening pair added 116 runs for the first wicket before Gayle got out after scoring 63 from 36 balls.

After Gayle got out in the thirteenth over, Kings XI Punjab went quite for the next four overs scoring just 26 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Sam Curran started off the eighteenth over with two fours but got out off the third ball.

Post Curran's dismissal, KL Rahul, who was silent till then, scored 31 runs off last 10 balls and blasted off from 69 (54) to 100 (64). As a result of Rahul's maiden IPL century, Punjab posted a dominant total of 197 at the end of 20 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Mumbai's thrilling win against Punjab:

Advertisement

IPL is basically West Indies vs Rest of the World. #MIvKXIP — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 10, 2019

That is one of Kieron Pollard's greatest innings. A titanic effort from the original death overs hitter to single-handedly take MI within striking distance. His ability to hit sixes despite mis-timing the ball is unmatched by anyone but Gayle. Huge raw power. #IPL #MIvKXIP — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 10, 2019

If there is competition for the brutal hitting among Gayle, Russell and Pollard all three will win the competition... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 10, 2019

Ankit Rajpoot was being oversmart right from the first ball of the last over. Rightly got hammered lol. #MIvKXIP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 10, 2019

No IPL game is over if a West Indian is present on the pitch. #MIvKXIP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2019

83 off 31, 3 fours, 10 sixes. No wonder he's backed up by the Mumbai Indians management despite so many failures. Unbelievable Captain's knock by Pollard. Mind blowing game of T20 cricket! One thing is for sure, even Franz Beckenbauer can't defend at the Wankhede. #IPL2019 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 10, 2019

Vintage Kieron Pollard. Stepped up on the day, led from the front. One more of his specials. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 10, 2019

Alzarri Joseph - "I don't celebrate wickets, I celebrate wins"



1st IPL match - Took 6/12; the best IPL figures

2nd IPL match - Scored the winning runs#IPL2019 #MIvKXIP — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 10, 2019

PIC 1: RCB fans after KXIP inngs.

PIC 2 : RCB Fans after pollard's inngs. #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/pjFnHIr1pz — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 10, 2019

Most runs scored off the last ten overs in a successful chase:



133 MI v KXIP Mumbai WS 2019 *

126 KXIP v RCB Mohali 2013

124 KXIP v RR Sharjah 2014

124 CSK v RCB Bengaluru 2018#MIvKXIP #MI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2019

Not the first time KL Rahul destroyed Hardik Pandya. #KXIP pic.twitter.com/CSMnkjmCpU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2019

KL Rahul slowly sliding towards that no. 4 spot? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 10, 2019

KL Rahul taking revenge against Pandya for that suspension after Koffee with Karan episode — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) April 10, 2019

Class, grace, power, timing, everything combined. Maiden IPL century & World Cup No.4 slot sealed. KL Vikrant. A cut above the rest. #IPL2019 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 10, 2019

#MIvsKXIP

Chris Gayle is making the ball do Udta Punjab. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 10, 2019

Gayle’s furious six-hitting tonite is also a reminder to Andre Russell about who is the Universe Boss!😜 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2019

KL and Gayle batting together is like watching The Beauty and the Beast. One guy kills with class, the other murders with brute power. What an absolute treat! Proper feast. #IPL2019 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) April 10, 2019

Mumbai Indians without Rohit Sharma is like Netflix without Radhika Apte — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2019

Some of the most touching bits in the Netflix documentary in Mumbai Indians was when they focused on Sidhesh Lad. Waiting, waiting, waiting for his chance. Nearly breaking down after his chat with Mahela. Today he gets his chance after a four-year wait. Cannot but root for him. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) April 10, 2019

Most consecutive appearances for a team (IPL):



134 S Raina - CSK (2008-18)

133 Rohit Sharma - MI (2011-19) --- streak ended today

129 V Kohli - RCB (2008-16)

119 MS Dhoni - CSK (2010-19*)

108 G Gambhir - KKR (2011-17)#MIvKXIP — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2019

Advertisement