×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Sunrisers chase down 199 against Rajasthan

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
281   //    30 Mar 2019, 00:02 IST

Rajasthan Royals came to Hyderabad in search of their first win but even 198 runs were not enough for them. A blazing start by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow was followed by Vijay Shankar and in the end, Sunrisers chased down the total in 19 overs.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Rashid Khan sent back the dangerous Jos Buttler for a paltry score of 5 but Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson steadied the innings for Rajasthan.

In the powerplay, Rajasthan managed to score just 35 runs but what followed next justified RR's choice to bat first. In the next 16 overs, Rajasthan scored at least one boundary in 14 overs.

For the second wicket, the duo added 119 runs before Rahane departed for 70 runs off 49 balls. Even the skipper's departure did not stop Snaju Samson from scoring runs at a quick pace.

In the last four overs, Samson, with the aid of Ben Stokes, scored 59 runs in the last three overs. While Sandeep Sharma gave away 13 runs in the penultimate over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smashed for 45 runs in the remaining two overs.

The highlight of RR's innings was Samson's century en route which he scored 24 runs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 18th over. As a result of Sanju Samson's fine innings, Rajasthan went onto score 198 in 20 overs.

Chasing down a target close to 200 is tough ask for any team but not for this Hyderabad based franchise. The Sunrisers openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow - gave their team a blazing start. For the first wicket, the duo added 110 runs in less than 10 overs.

During this partnership, Warner took the early lead but Bairstow too scored boundaries at will. While Warner got out in the 10th over after scoring 69 off 37 balls, Bairstow got out in the 11th over after scoring 45 off 28 balls.

The departure of the two set batsmen in quick succession did not reduce the scoring rate as Vijay Shankar, who scored 35 off just 15 balls, took the attack to Rajasthan bowlers. Just when it looked like SRH will win the match easily, RR dismissed Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, and Manish Pandey in the span of 7 balls.

Advertisement

The quick wickets increased the hope of Rajasthan Royals but Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan did not allow the opposition to get into the game. Both Pathan and Rashid hit sixes off the bowling of Jofra Archer and helped their side win the match by 5 wickets with an over to spare.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Sunrisers' first win of the tournament.









Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals David Warner Sanju Samson Twitter Reactions RR vs SRH Head to Head
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
IPL 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Why SRH will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: One game-changing player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after SRH vs RR match
RELATED STORY
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: How SRH could lineup for the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 fresh faces SRH could play against RR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: 3 moments we are excited about in today's clash
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head & Other Numbers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Australian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Today
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us