IPL 2019: Twitter goes berserk as uncalled no-ball and Bumrah brilliance help Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs

Mumbai pulled off a miraculous win (Image credits: IPL T20)

Royal Challengers Banglore and Mumbai Indians, who had lost their opening games to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively, battled it out in a high-scoring match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians, who were asked to bat first by Virat Kohli, got off to a wonderful start as their openers - Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock - added 54 runs for the first wicket. QDK got out in the seventh over but that did not stop the Mumbai skipper from maintaining his aggressive mindset. Rohit went on to score 48 off just 33 balls before being dismissed.

The loss of the openers did not slow Mumbai down as Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh took control of the innings. Yuvraj took a liking to Yuzvendra Chahal and smashed the leggie for three consecutive sixes. However, as he tried to clear the boundary for the fourth time on the trot, an excellent catch by Mohammad Siraj near the boundary ended his innings.

Suryakumar, who scored 38 off 24 balls, followed Yuvraj to the dug-out after 2 overs and that triggered a mini-collapse. Mumbai went from 142-3 to 147-7 in a span of 11 balls but Hardik Pandya played the role of a savior. The Indian all-rounder smashed 32 off just 14 balls to take his side to 187 in 20 overs.

During the chase, RCB lost Moeen Ali early in the innings but a 40-run partnership between Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli steadied the ship. Patel got out in the seventh over after scoring 31 and that brought AB de Villiers to the middle.

Just when the 49-run partnership between Kohli and ABD threatened to take the match away from the three-time champions, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the RCB skipper with a well-directed bouncer. de Villiers, who had started his innings cautiously, then unleashed the beast within him even as he received minimal support from the rest of the batsmen.

Bumrah was excellent in his last three overs as he conceded just 8 runs and took the wickets of Kohli, Hetmyer, and Colin de Grandhomme. His wonderful death bowling meant that the equation boiled down to 17 required from the last over.

Shivam Dube hit Lasith Malinga for a six off the first ball of the last over but the legendary bowler subsequently brought out his A game, giving away just singles off the next four deliveries. Even de Villiers, who scored 70 off just 41, could not strike a boundary off those deliveries.

With RCB needing 7 runs off the last delivery, Malinga bowled a no-ball that went unnoticed by the umpires and Mumbai eventually ended up registering their first win of the 2019 IPL season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the high-scoring thriller:

#RCBvMI

If that no-ball had been called - Dube takes single, 6 runs to win, ABD on strike, and a FREE HIT.#BooHoo — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 28, 2019

2019 has been all about people not staying behind the line. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 28, 2019

in this case the batsman was behind the crease and the bowler's foot was beyond it #RCBvMI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 28, 2019

Malinga was so far outside the crease.



Ashwin would’ve easily gotten him out 🤦🏻‍♂️#RCBvMI — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 28, 2019

Umpire meeting Virat Kohli after the match #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/hLbC9I42EO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2019

Just saw the last ball was a no-ball, but I guess Malinga wasn't *really* trying to take an advantage was he...? So by Spirit of Cricket standards should let this go... #IPL2019 #RCBvMI — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) March 28, 2019

"We're not playing at club level," says Kohli, forgetting quite a lot of RCB's performances down the years. — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) March 28, 2019

Umpire S Ravi just bought his invite for the next Ambani wedding. #RCBvMI — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 28, 2019

1. S Ravi that Kohli hates

2. S Ravi that Kohli loves pic.twitter.com/eERU2FOFcP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2019

AB De Villiers but Bumrah Delivers. #RCBvMI — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 28, 2019

Losing a match with ABD still at the crease. That's how good Bumrah has been.



And Malinga, too. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 28, 2019

AB De Villiers is on the pitch till the end and yet his team lost the game. #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/gdxEzmrHny — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2019

First time AB de Villiers has remained unbeaten in a losing run chase in IPL.

Before today, 15 times unbeaten batting second - 15 wins (three for DD & 12 for RCB).#RCBvMI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 28, 2019

Q. What's the difference between Chahal and Jet Airways?



A. Even if the situation is poor, Chahal does not cancel the flight#RCBvMI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2019

Siraj just saved Chahal from becoming another Broad#RCBvMI — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 28, 2019

When Kohli hits - RCB celebrates



When Rohit hits - Mumbai Indians celebrates



When Yuvraj Singh hits - Whole India celebrates. 😍 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2019

Yuvraj Singh’s favourite tourist destination every year is New Jersey.#RCBvMI — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 28, 2019

Chahal bowled one magnificent spell here. Even after that 3 sixes, ridiculously brilliant spell. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) March 28, 2019

Hardik Pandya is that guy who gets extra productive right before the appraisals. #RCBvMI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2019

Hardik Pandya hitting Siraj as if he suggested him to go to Koffee with Karan#RCBvMI — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 28, 2019

me after 1st day at the gym#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/8tkW2xbiAt — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) March 28, 2019

Hardik Pandya:



Almost smashed to the roof



After two balls smashed to the roof — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 28, 2019

