IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Rabada and Iyer star in Delhi Capitals' win against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Vishwanath RT

Pic credits: BCCI

In their fifth match on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a massive total of 205 but were outclassed by Andre Russell's maniacal innings. After two days, the Bangalore side was playing against the Delhi Capitals but the result did not change. Even a change in jersey colour could not save RCB from registering their sixth consecutive loss.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were put into bat by the Delhi Capitals, lost their opener Parthiv Patel in the second over. The early wicket brought Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but the partnership could not last long as Kagiso Rabada dismissed AB off the last ball of the powerplay.

The next batsman, Marcus Stoinis, struggled to score quick runs and got out after scoring 15 runs from 17 balls. Stoinis's dismissal brought Moeen Ali into the middle. During his stay, Ali looked in prime touch, scoring 32 runs off just 18 balls.

After Ali got stumped off the bowling of Lamichhane, Akshdeep Nath joined hands with Kohli. Kohli who was scoring runs at nearly run-a-ball till then also upped the ante but his stay was cut short by Rabada in eighteenth over. After dismissing Kohli for 41 (33 balls, 1*4, 1*6), Rabada went onto take the wickets of Akshdeep and Pawan Negi in the same over.

Rabada with his 4 for 21 ensured that Bangalore did not finish their innings on a high. As a result, the home side ended up posting a total of 149 in 20 overs.

During the chase, DC lost Shikhar Dhawan early but a 68-run partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings. Prithvi Shaw got out after a 22-ball 28 but that did not derail the innings as Iyer stitched a useful 39-run partnership with Colin Ingram.

Shreyas Iyer scored 67 runs off just 50 balls and made things easy for the batsmen to follow. Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, and Rishabh Pant got out in the span of six balls but Delhi won the match with 7 balls to spare.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Delhi's win over Bangalore:

Karara Prahar pic.twitter.com/FzBHBT1D2Z — Woke Raja babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 7, 2019

Best Batman in the World, Captain of the No. 1 side, scores of brand endorsements, Millions of fans around the world, Celebrity Wife.



IPL is what keeps Kohli grounded.#RCBvDC — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 7, 2019

RCB's wavin flag:



Kohli: Give me freedom (from RCB)

De Villiers: Give me fire (to burn this franchise)

Kohli: Give me reason (to continue)

RCB: Take me higher (in Points table)#IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 7, 2019

* RCB reached at SBI branch*



RCB wale: hamein khata kholna hain



Bank manager: LOL#RCBvDC — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 7, 2019

Kohli : E sala cup namde



Fans : pic.twitter.com/cFZ01Xx32b — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 7, 2019

Virat Kohli is paying the price of Vijay Mallya's Karma. #RCBvDC — Hitesh Avasthi (@loveavasthi) April 7, 2019

Heart: RCB has lost way too many matches. Kohli & the people of Bangalore deserve to finally get some wins.



Brain: I have this amazing joke you can post when RCB loses. 🤦🏻‍♂️#RCBvDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 7, 2019

Depression is a very small word to describe RCB players & fans state.

3rd year in a row. — arfan. (@Im__Arfan) April 7, 2019

RCB must seriously consider playing a practice game between two teams amongst themselves. This way RCB can win and the fans can see them win as well. Am not kidding, they need to definitely do something like this to thrill the sellout crowd who turn up every game. #RCBvDC — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 7, 2019

RCB trying really hard to change things.... including changing the color of their jersey. #RCBvDC — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 7, 2019

This is not the only time you’ll be seeing a team in Green jersey being beaten by a team in Blue jersey in 2019.#RCBvDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 7, 2019

#RCBvDC

Chalo. At least DC's brainlessness made Kohli smile again. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 7, 2019

in the ruins of RCB, the one standout has been saini...pace, hostility - looks a terrific prospect #RCBvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 7, 2019

