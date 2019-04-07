IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Rabada and Iyer star in Delhi Capitals' win against Royal Challengers Bangalore
In their fifth match on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a massive total of 205 but were outclassed by Andre Russell's maniacal innings. After two days, the Bangalore side was playing against the Delhi Capitals but the result did not change. Even a change in jersey colour could not save RCB from registering their sixth consecutive loss.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were put into bat by the Delhi Capitals, lost their opener Parthiv Patel in the second over. The early wicket brought Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers but the partnership could not last long as Kagiso Rabada dismissed AB off the last ball of the powerplay.
The next batsman, Marcus Stoinis, struggled to score quick runs and got out after scoring 15 runs from 17 balls. Stoinis's dismissal brought Moeen Ali into the middle. During his stay, Ali looked in prime touch, scoring 32 runs off just 18 balls.
After Ali got stumped off the bowling of Lamichhane, Akshdeep Nath joined hands with Kohli. Kohli who was scoring runs at nearly run-a-ball till then also upped the ante but his stay was cut short by Rabada in eighteenth over. After dismissing Kohli for 41 (33 balls, 1*4, 1*6), Rabada went onto take the wickets of Akshdeep and Pawan Negi in the same over.
Rabada with his 4 for 21 ensured that Bangalore did not finish their innings on a high. As a result, the home side ended up posting a total of 149 in 20 overs.
During the chase, DC lost Shikhar Dhawan early but a 68-run partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings. Prithvi Shaw got out after a 22-ball 28 but that did not derail the innings as Iyer stitched a useful 39-run partnership with Colin Ingram.
Shreyas Iyer scored 67 runs off just 50 balls and made things easy for the batsmen to follow. Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, and Rishabh Pant got out in the span of six balls but Delhi won the match with 7 balls to spare.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Delhi's win over Bangalore: