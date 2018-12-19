IPL 2019: U21 XI of players picked at the auctions

The Indian Premier League has become the best platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent to the world. Over the years, several upcoming cricketers have been picked by the teams, and they have gone on to help shape the future of the league.

A number of teenagers have clicked in the IPL before, and after the recently concluded auctions, more youngsters are set to join the list. The auctions held this year saw a lot of young cricketers getting picked, who themselves can form a well-balanced XI.

Here is a look at that XI:

Openers: Devdutt Padikkal and Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet Singh could do well if given chances at MI

Anmolpreet Singh from Punjab was unlucky to miss out on the IPL last season. However, the young lad has been consistent since then in the domestic circuit, which has earned him an 80 lakh contract with the Mumbai Indians this year.

Although his chances in the playing XI might be limited, it will be a good learning curve for him.

Devdutt Padikkal from Bangalore opens the batting for the current India U-19 team and he has also got two half-centuries in the Ranji Trophy so far. There is a lot expected from this youngster in Karnataka cricket, and he could be a good pick for RCB for the upcoming season.

Middle order: Prabhsimran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan and Shimron Hetymer

Hetymer will be important to RCB's chances

Prabhsimran Singh triggered an unexpected bidding war between KXIP and RCB which eventually saw him picked by his state-based franchise. He is a young wicketkeeper who is destructive with the bat, and will suit perfectly to the requirements of KXIP.

Shimron Hetymer is a destructive middle-order batsman who could set the IPL on fire next season. It would be a joy to watch him play alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB.

Sarfaraz is the most experienced IPL player in this XI, and a lot would be expected of him in the upcoming season. He has all the qualities to become a good middle-order batsman, and a stint with KXIP could help him get there.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement