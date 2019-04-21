IPL Points Table 2019, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders: Updated after RR vs MI and DC vs KXIP matches

Trisha Ghosal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 94 // 21 Apr 2019, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The first of the four matches of the weekend was between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur and the second between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Delhi.

There was an early twist in the tale as Steven Smith was announced the captain of Rajasthan Royals in place of Ajinkya Rahane, while Jos Buttler missed out due to personal reasons. The new skipper also picked up the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 59 that helped chase down Mumbai's score of 161.

The Rajasthan Royals dugout after Stuart Binny hit the winning runs. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

From Jaipur, the action moved on to Delhi. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and asked Punjab to bat. And just as Smith had done for the Royals, Shreyas led the chase with an unbeaten 58 to take Delhi home with two balls to spare.

Shreyas Iyer scored a match-winning 58* to see his team home. Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

Points Table

The two matches did not see any major changes in the points table. Rajasthan Royals won their third match this season to take their points tally to six and they are still placed seventh, just above Royal Challengers Bangalore with a net run rate of -0.474. The Mumbai Indians are in second position despite the loss with 12 points from their 10 matches and a healthy net run rate of +0.357. Delhi Capitals also got to 12 points from their 10 matches and are third in the table, while Punjab stayed at four with 10 points from 10 matches.

Orange Cap

The Carribean hurricane, Chris Gayle, moved to second spot in the Orange Cap race having scored 69 on Saturday. He has 421 runs from nine innings. He is followed by teammate KL Rahul, who managed only 12, with 399 runs from 10 innings. A century from Virat Kohli against KKR has seen him jump from the tenth spot to fourth on Friday. Quinton De Kock is at five after his wonderful knock of 65 with 378 runs from 10 innings. The two scorers from Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan (56) and Shreyas Iyer (58*) are at eight and nine, respectively.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada added two more wickets to his tally and has 21 wickets from 10 innings to hold the Purple Cap. Mohammad Shami cleaned up Colin Ingram in the second match and took his tally to 13 from 10 innings. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah who has 11 wickets. Jofra Archer is at six with 11 wickets from nine innings. The spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Gopal are at eight and ten in the table, with 11 and 10 wickets each. Meanwhile, young leggie Rahul Chahar is climbing up the ranks with two three-wicket hauls and is currently 11th with 9 wickets.