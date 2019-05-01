IPL 2019 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after the match RCB vs RR

01 May 2019

Shreyas Gopal celebrating his hattrick in today's match. Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI

The 49th match of this year's IPL was reduced to 5 overs due to heavy rainfall. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opened the innings against Rajasthan Royals (RR) with Kohli and AB de Villiers. They came out all guns blazing and scored 23 runs of the first over. Though the second over started off well for RCB, it didn't end well as Shreyas Gopal took a hattrick and stemmed the flow of runs. RCB set a target of 63 for the visitors. The match was poised at a very interesting position as RR scored 41 for the loss of 1 wicket in 3.2 overs. It started raining heavily again and the match had to be called off and the two teams shared one point each.

Points Table

Delhi and Chennai have already secured their places in the playoffs and they just need to ensure that they keep winning to stay at the top.

Rajasthan after today's match are at 5th position, with 11 points from 13 games and have only a very slight mathematical chance of qualifying.

RCB on the other hand, are out of the playoffs race with 9 points from their 13 matches.

Updated Points Table

Orange Cap

Even though David Warner has gone home, it will take mammoth effort from the rest of the batsmen to catch up with his 692 runs. He is followed by KL Rahul, who became the first Indian to cross 500 runs in this edition of IPL, with 520 runs from 12 innings. Andre Russell is at 3rd position with 486 runs from 11 innings.

The Orange Cap list

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada still wears the Purple Cap with 25 wickets from 12 matches. Delhi having already qualified for the playoffs Rabada's case is only getting stronger. Shreyas Gopal has climbed up to the second spot with the help of his deadly googlies, and has 18 wickets in 13 matches. Three out of the top four in the Purple Cap list are leg spinners. Gopal is followed by Tahir and Chahal, who have taken 17 wickets each.

The Purple Cap list