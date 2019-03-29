IPL 2019: Virat Kohli becomes the second player to score 5000 runs in IPL

Pavan Suresh 29 Mar 2019, 03:23 IST

Virat Kohli became the second player to score 5,000 runs in the IPL during the match against Mumbai Indians played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Thursday. Before today’s match, Kohli needed 46 runs and completed the milestone by taking a single off Bumrah bowling in the 14th over. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was soon dismissed in the same over by Bumrah for 46.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match by just six runs in a last-ball thriller. Kohli has been playing for RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008. He has so far scored 5000 runs from 165 matches (157 innings) with four centuries and 34 half centuries. In 2016, Kohli scored the most runs in a single edition of IPL with 973 runs from 16 matches with four centuries and 7 half-centuries.

The Mumbai Indians set Royal Challengers Bangalore the target of 188 runs to win. Parthiv Patel and RCB captain Virat Kohli played with an attacking approach, adding 40 runs for the second wicket. AB de Villiers played a brilliant inning with 70 off 41 balls but could not help RCB chase down the target in a last-ball finish.

Virat Kohli reached the 5000-run mark in the IPL much quicker than Suresh Raina. Kohli took 165 matches and 157 innings to reach the milestone. In the first match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Raina became the first batsman to score 5,000 runs in Indian Premier League history.

Before the 2019 IPL season began, Virat Kohli was on 4,948 runs in 163 matches. In the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli failed to score any runs. In today’s match against Mumbai Indians, Kohli looked in great touch.

Since making his ODI debut in 2008, Virat Kohli has become one of the best batsmen across formats. Suresh Raina is currently the leading run-getter in IPL with 5,034 runs from 178 matches (174 innings) with one century and 35 half-centuries. Virat Kohli occupies the second spot with 5000 runs.

Rohit Sharma occupies the third place with 4,555 runs from 175 matches (170 innings) with one century and 34 half-centuries. Robin Uthappa is currently at the fourth spot with 4,231 runs from 167 matches (161 innings) with 24 half-centuries.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir occupies the fifth spot with 4,217 runs from 154 matches (152 innings) with 36 half-centuries.

