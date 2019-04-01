×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019- Week 01- Top Ten talking points

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
413   //    01 Apr 2019, 15:07 IST

Mankad. Twin tons. No ball controversy. A 7-ball over (by Ravi Ashwin vs MI), batsman being called back on account of field placement error (Andre Russell vs KXIP), and a super-over. The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has got off to a roller-coaster start and we are just in the first ten days of the competition.

In this article, we will have a look at the ten talking points of the 2019 IPL this far.

#10 An anti-climatic start but CSK roll on

RCB crash before CSK
RCB crash before CSK

It was billed as the battle of two stalwarts of Indian cricket; a South Indian derby; a contest between two sides’ who over the years have given us plenty of exhilarating moments that are forever etched in the folklore of the IPL.

So, when the defending champions- Chennai Super Kings and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore went head-to-head in the IPL opener, it was expected to tear the house down at the Chepauk; except the pitch had very different ideas.

On a track which resembled more like a fifth day Test match pitch where the ball turned and gripped like a cobra, CSK’s troika of spinners- led by Harbhajan Singh, applied a stranglehold on the RCB batsmen to skittle them for 70. Harbhajan, in particular, turned the clock back and claimed the prized wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to land a body blow to RCB, from which they could never recover.

That the track wasn’t ideal for a T20 match was echoed by MS Dhoni at the press conference, but that was certainly no excuse to the appalling batting effort by the RCB. On a track where the ball was doing all sort of things, the batsmen- even the likes of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, did not apply themselves and holed out in the deep in trying, and mayhem ensued. That CSK took 17 overs to overhaul the target vindicated how difficult the track was to bat on.


Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

But, as they say, a win is a win, and with it under their belt, the defending champions moved to the Capital to face DC. DJ Bravo made his presence felt after the spinners had hogged all the limelight at the Chepauk. After being clobbered in his first over, Bravo came back to knock over Pant, Dhawan, and Ingram to decisively sway the momentum in CSK's favour. What seemed like a 170-plus target ended up being 148, which the Men in Yellow, courtesy Watson's charge [44] at the top and steady knocks by Dhoni [32], Jadhav [27] and Raina [30] achieved with ease in the last over.

After a dreadful pitch in the opening game, all eyes were on the Chepauk, as to what it dishes out for the CSK vs RR match, and when the home side had slipped to 3-27, it looked like another low-scoring game will ensue. But, Thala MS Dhoni, once again displayed what a champion he is in crisis situations, and in his calculated innings, backed up by last-over assault [28 runs] of the last over of the innings once again set the template not only for his teammates but for the other sides' on how one should approach a situation od crisis.

Post Dhoni's heroics, DJ Bravo came to the party yet again as he successfully defended 12 runs in the last over beside taking the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes' to give CSK their third successive win of the tournament.

1 / 6 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli
The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
The Bharat Army is the Indian Cricket Team's No.1 Global Supporter Group. The Bharat Army has become famous in its association with Team India for its passionate and committed support travelling around the world supporting Team India for almost 20 years. Visit https://www.bharatarmy.com for more details and Register yourself as a Member for Free.
IPL 2019: Sanju Samson becomes fourth Indian cricketer to 2 or more centuries in IPL 
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Five best acts of sportsmanship
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 overseas debutants who can set the stage on fire
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who played IPL and then played for India
RELATED STORY
Top 5 IPL hundreds in a losing cause
RELATED STORY
3 Australian players who went unsold in the 2019 IPL auctions but were brilliant in BBL 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 lowest totals by Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 captains with the worst IPL record
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & / (. ov)
DC 185/6 (20.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us