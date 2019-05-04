IPL 2019: What KKR need to change in order to win their last match against MI

The KKR players (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a great start in IPL 2019 as they won four out of their first five matches. Then they faced a horrendous slump as they lost six in a row, which meant that they needed to win each of their last three matches to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Due to their inferior NRR, Dinesh Karthik's men are placed lower than Sunrisers Hyderabad in the points table. Consequently, they need to beat MI and hope that SRH lose their lost match, against RCB.

The two-time IPL champions managed to beat MI at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Beating MI in their own backyard would be an even tougher task, and KKR would have to play out of their skins to achieve that feat.

For starters, they need to get their team selection spot on. The KKR team management might have to make some tough choices if they want to see their team playing the knockouts. And one of those changes can be to bring Kuldeep Yadav in place of the struggling Robin Uthappa.

The left-arm chinaman bowler had a disastrous start to the season before he was dropped from the team. But we know that he has the ability to run through any batting line-up in the world; all he needs is a bit of confidence and trust from his skipper.

The pitch in MI is heavily loaded towards the batsmen, so going in with an extra bowler might be a good move. The inclusion of Kuldeep would give extra options to Dinesh Karthik, which is essential against a team like MI.

Uthappa on his part has been struggling for runs throughout, and KKR have enough flexibility in their batting line-up to cope with one less batsman. If KKR lose an early wicket, they can hold back Andre Russell and send Sunil Narine ahead of him. If they get off to a brilliant start, then they can always use the firepower of the West Indian all-rounder mid-way through the innings.

KKR know that their destiny is not completely in their own hands. But a win against MI is the bare minimum to keep themselves in contention, and the management needs to do everything in its power to get that result.