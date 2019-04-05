IPL 2019, Who Said What: World reacts as SRH top points table after win over DC

Nabi's all-round performance helped Hyderabad win the match (Pic credits: BCCI)

In the 16th match of IPL 2019, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals started from where they left in the previous matches. After the dramatic collapse against KXIP, DC tried to recover but kept on losing on a tough batting surface. All Sunrisers bowlers, who got into their groove against Bangalore, collective restricted Delhi to 129.

Jonny Bairstow gave a wonderful start to the chase as he scored 48 runs off just 28 balls. The rapid start provided by the English wicket-keeper batsman made the chase easy for the Hyderabad based franchise. Sunrisers lost wickets at regular intervals but the required rate was always in control.

In the end, it took a four and a six from Mohammad Nabi to chase down the total. In addition to scoring 17 runs off 9 balls, Nabi also picked the crucial wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. With this win, SRH climb to the top of the points table on account of a superior run-rate.

Here's what the captains and the Man of the Match had to say:

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi captain: It was a tough wicket to bat on and since they bowled first, they had an idea about how to go about it. We didn't play that well as a batting side. Another learning - we should come back positive and strong. After the first time out, I thought 140-150 would have been a good score, especially with three spinners playing. Unfortunately, we lost too many wickets and we could not capitalise.

I needed a little support over there because one of the top four batsmen had to be there, I had taken the responsibility but unfortunately, I took on Rashid and got out as well. We had almost lost the game after the first few overs, but the way we came back should be appreciated. The bowlers are mentally strong at the moment. That is really good to see from a captain's point of view.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hyderabad captain: It is always easy as the captain when the team does well and I always believe that the captain is as good as the team. We weren't sure at the toss about how the pitch would play, but we always wanted to bowl given how small the ground is. We knew that it would be easier in the second innings and it would be a tricky chase, but the start we got was great.

In the second half of the IPL, the wickets would be slow and turning all over India and spin would play a big part because of which we need to be choosy with the team selection. Kane is almost there, but we want him to take as much time as he wants.

Jonny Bairstow, Man of the Match: There was a little less bounce than what we had in Hyderabad and you could see that with the wear and tear of the pitch. It was a good toss to win because you could see it was good to bat second because you saw what you needed to do. When the bowlers are bowling, they tell you that this boundary is shorter and it is turning from which part. But at the same time the bowlers are different on both sides - our guys are shorter and they have much taller guys, so you can only react to the situation.

Really pleased with the start, we have three games in quick succession and we need to keep playing the brand of cricket that we've been playing. We have a great group of guys in the side and we all play in the same fashion.

Rashid Khan: Wonderful display especially by the bowlers. Everyone contributed in bowling. And Jonny was superb with the bat. The wicket was slow and we wanted to restrict them below 150. The fielders supported really well. When we lost two wickets quickly, for once DC's collapse against Kings 11 came in my mind. But in the end, Yusuf and Nabi controlled their nerves and finished really well.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to SRH's five-wicket win-

VVS Laxman:

So wonderful to see Jonny Bairstow carrying his great run of form, Nabi , playing an important role with both bat and ball. Another very satisfying win for the #OrangeArmy. May we continue with this winning momentum. pic.twitter.com/9xDJhBa7KE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 4, 2019

Aakash Chopra:

#SRH is always the side to beat...and that hasn’t changed this year either. But their middle order is fragile....Kane needed but that would mean leaving Nabi out. That’s a tough one... #DCvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 4, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar:

Earlier SRH had just one Warner, now they have two. This one bats right handed & is called Jonny Bairstow.👏👏👏#SRHvsDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 4, 2019

Harsha Bhogle:

Jonny Bairstow has virtually finished it for #Sunrisers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 4, 2019

Shreevats Goswami:

Ayaz Memon:

IMO Mohd Nabi has won himself another MOM with some intrepid late order batting after bowling quite superbly at the start of Capitals’s innings. Delhi left to rue a couple of dropped catches, but even more, the lack of 15-20 runs because of insensible batting. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 4, 2019

SRH best side in the IPL. In that context, this was a sub-par performance in spite of the win — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 4, 2019

Gaurav Kalra:

