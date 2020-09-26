IPL 2020: 10 best images from the first week | 19th-25th September

After a long break of six months, cricketers from around the world returned to the field to do what they do best. IPL 2020 got underway in the United Arab Emirates last Saturday with a high-profile clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The defending champions could not defeat their arch-rivals in Abu Dhabi, but Rohit Sharma's men managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders later in the week. On the other side, Chennai Super Kings lost their next two matches of IPL 2020 against the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign by defeating IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kings XI Punjab suffered a heart-breaking loss against Delhi, but they bulldozed RCB in their second match.

IPL 2020 promises to be the most competitive season in the tournament's history, and here's a look at the ten best images from the first seven days of IPL 2020.

10. Saurabh Tiwary turns back the clock in UAE

Saurabh Tiwary has played exceptionally well in IPL 2020 (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Before IPL 2020 began, very few fans believed that Mumbai Indians would give Saurabh Tiwary an opportunity to play in the season opener. However, an unfortunate injury to Ishan Kishan meant that Tiwary batted at number four for Mumbai.

In his two innings so far, the southpaw has aggregated 63 runs at a strike rate of 143.18. His performances have reminded the fans of the 2010 season, where Tiwary demolished the opposition bowling attacks while donning the blue jersey.

Advertisement

9. Sanju Samson blows away MS Dhoni's CSK

Sanju Samson has hit 9 sixes in IPL 2020 already (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, and there's a three-way fight between Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant to take Dhoni's place. While Rahul is the front-runner in the race, Samson strengthened his candidature with an incredible performance against Chennai Super Kings.

Playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sanju relentlessly destroyed the Chennai bowling attack as he scored 74 runs off 32 deliveries, including one four and nine sixes. Very few batsmen have dominated Chennai's bowling attack as Samson did in the first week of IPL 2020.

8. Faf du Plessis - The Game Changer

Faf du Plessis has been the most consistent CSK player in IPL 2020 so far (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

One of the biggest positives for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 has been the form of Faf du Plessis. The South African batsman has amassed 173 runs in three matches for the team.

Besides, in the game against Mumbai Indians, du Plessis turned the momentum in Chennai's favour by taking two unbelievable catches on the boundary line. The dismissals of Hardik Pandya and Saurabh Tiwary helped Chennai gain the upper hand against Mumbai.

7. MS Dhoni's picture from the IPL 2020 game against MI

IPL 2020: A photo of MS Dhoni from the match between CSK and MI (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

MS Dhoni made his return to the cricket field after approximately 14 months against Mumbai Indians.

He enjoyed himself in the middle, but a candid picture from the ground hints that the skipper might be slightly tensed as he does not have Chinna Thala Suresh Raina by his side in IPL 2020.

6. Marcus Stoinis - The Hero

Marcus Stoinis emerged as a match-winner for Delhi Capitals (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a massive role in Delhi Capitals' Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab. In the first innings, Stoinis scored 53 runs to help Delhi post a respectable score on the board.

Next, Stoinis bowled an unbelievable final over as he did not allow Punjab to score one run off three balls. Stoinis bowled a dot and then scalped two wickets in two balls to take the game to a Super Over, where Delhi prevailed eventually.