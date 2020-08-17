IPL 2020: 3 alternate opening combinations Kings XI Punjab could explore

Those who have followed Kings XI Punjab over the last two years are aware that the franchise has one of the most settled (not to mention, lethal) opening pairs of the IPL in Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

The two former RCB batsmen, despite never having opened together for the Bangalore-based IPL franchise, complement each other perfectly at the crease and have managed to wreak havoc against opposition bowlers.

While Kings XI Punjab have found two game-changers right at the top of their lineup, it could be prudent for the Punjab franchise to look at other options too.

As the mighty Jamaican is at the twilight of his career, one wouldn't be surprised if Chris Gayle decides to call it a day soon. Thus, it would be wise for Kings XI Punjab to explore other batting combinations so that they unearth a successor for Chris Gayle soon.

Luckily for the IPL franchise, they're not short of options as they have many versatile batsmen such as their new skipper himself who can bat at different positions in the top or middle order.

On that note, we explore three opening pairs who could open the innings for Kings XI Punjab, if one of KL Rahul and Chris gayle or both are unavailable.

Three alternate opening combinations for Kings XI Punjab:

1): Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran

Mayank Agarwal

One can draw many similarities between the pair of Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran and Kings XI Punjab's existing opening pair of Gayle and Rahul.

One is a right-hander and the other is a southpaw. One is from India while the other is from the Caribbean. One deals in elegant stroke-play and the other unleashes carnage. The list can go on and on, which is what makes Agarwal and Pooran an ideal alternate opening pair for Kings XI Punjab.

With a cool-headed Agarwal who can play the role of an anchor and also entertain with some classy shots, the gritty Pooran can play a role similar to that donned by the 'Universe Boss' Gayle.

With Agarwal having the versatility, a spot in the top-order of the Kings XI Punjab batting order could add mileage to his T20 game. The Powerplay overs will give him the time to settle in and accelerate, and then he can play around the rest of Kings XI Punjab's destructive batting lineup.

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran has put up his skills on display in the IPL on enough occasions for the fans and the franchise to know by now that he's a special talent. The youngster has the ability to smash towering sixes and has a clear hunger for runs, which is a lethal combination for any opener.

While both Agarwal and Pooran's IPL stats aren't too impressive as yet, a move up the order for any reason could see them both evolve their games together.

2): Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh

Glen Maxwell has opened the innings in club cricket on ocassions.

If this move is implemented, and implemented well, get ready for a run-fest! With both the right-handed batsmen being attacking options, this could prove to be a move that consistently gets Kings XI Punjab the big starts that they always look for.

Glen Maxwell has opened the innings on many occasions in club cricket; he has also done so once for Australia where he scored an unbeaten half-century.

Given that Kings XI Punjab have an array of good middle-order batsmen (some of whom could play just as well at the top) such as Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair and Jimmy Neesham, Maxwell can be given the license to go at full throttle from the word 'go'.

The confidence in the quality of batting that is to come would be sure to relieve the big hitter from down under, which could in turn make him play freely.

Mandeep Singh

Maxwell's proposed opening partner Mandeep Singh, the captain of the Punjab domestic team, is no stranger to the world of unorthodox batting either.

The right-handed dasher has shown time and again, back in his days at the RCB camp, the damage he's capable of doing. Those skills can be just as handy at the top of the Kings XI batting order as they can be in the death overs.

Singh and Maxwell could potentially be a very attacking opening duo for Kings XI Punjab and could prove to be match winners in big games.

3): Krishnappa Gautam and Karun Nair

Krishnappa Gowtham; Picture credits: kxip.in

While this pair might not sound very destructive, there's more than what meets the eye. While Krishnappa Gowtham has primarily been a lower-order batsman for the Rajasthan Royals, he has shown his capabilities with the bat time and again while representing Karntaka.

The 31-year-old has a below-par IPL batting average, given that he hasn't done much batting, but he scores his runs at a massive strike rate of 173.49. He could be to Kings XI Punjab what Sunil Narine has been for Kolkata Knight Riders, especially considering the batting arsenal that the team possesses on occasions when he may not come good.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair, on the other hand, has not had a great run in the IPL. The former Karnataka skipper has played a majority of his IPL cricket in the middle-order and has made many attempts at being a finisher.

The fact of the matter is that Nair is a strong batsman capable of clearing the ground, but at the same time, he is, in more ways than one, an orthodox cricketer.

He does have innovations and unorthodox shots to his game, all of which are likely to suit him better at the top of the order, as has been the case when he has represented Karnataka. Opening the innings for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL could transform Karun Nair's career in the competition.

The pair could be a succesful one, with Krishnappa Gowtham playing the aggressor and Karun Nair the anchor. That would free up space for Kings XI Punjab to employ their overseas players who have mostly warmed the bench owing to the IPL's 4-overseas-player restriction in the playing-XI.