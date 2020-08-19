The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a month away, and the fans are all set to witness a very different season of the IPL. For the first time in tournament history, the players will live in a 'bio-secure bubble' and play behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many pundits expect IPL 2020 to be the most-watched season of the cash-rich league. All players are also looking forward to the upcoming IPL season because it will be the biggest cricketing event to happen after the COVID-19 break.

Australian cricketers have played a vital role in the franchise-based league since its inception in 2008. From David Warner to Shane Watson, the Aussies have been the toast of the tournament for a while now.

The fact that Australian batsmen have won the Orange Cap award six times highlights their dominance in the league. Also, an Australian has won the Most Valuable Player of the Season award in 4 out of 12 seasons.

Many Australian cricketers have participated in the IPL, but here's a look at those three players you might not know once played for an IPL franchise.

3. Ashley Noffke

Ashley Noffke is currently the head coach of Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League

Former Australian all-rounder Ashley Noffke was one of the best all-rounders in the Australian domestic circuit in his peak. His impressive performances helped him earn a call-up to the Australian ODI team. Noffke played his only ODI against India in 2008, where he returned with figures of 1/46 in 9 overs.

In the same year, he turned up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural season of IPL. Like his ODI career, Noffke's IPL career also lasted one match only as the season opener between RCB and KKR proved to be his first and final outing in the IPL.

Noffke gave away 40 runs in his 4-overs spell, picking up the wicket of his compatriot David Hussey. Besides, he was also the second-highest run-scorer for RCB in that match, scoring nine runs off ten balls.

2. Simon Katich

Simon Katich played for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League

The head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Simon Katich had led New South Wales to a Champions League T20 triumph in 2010. The Australian batsman made a name for himself with his extraordinary performances in the domestic arena.

Katich scored almost 21,000 runs in first-class cricket, while he also aggregated 7,550 runs in 253 List-A matches. The Western Australia-born player was a part of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2008 and 2009.

He featured in 11 IPL matches for the Mohali-based franchise, scoring 241 runs at an average of 24.1. The left-handed batsman registered two half-tons, and he played his best knock of 75 runs against Delhi Daredevils in 2008.

1. Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann is now the head coach of Brisbane Heat Men's Team

Darren Lehmann was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the IPL in 2008. The Australian veteran could play only two games in that season, where he managed 18 runs at a strike rate of 100.

The southpaw got dismissed LBW in both innings as first Farvez Maharoof, and then Irfan Pathan, trapped him in front of the stumps. The 50-year-old went on to serve as the head coach of the Australian cricket team for almost five years before the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa led to his exit from the backroom staff.