IPL 2020: 3 batsmen with most sixes in tournament history

  • Only one of the three names present on this list has won the IPL.
  • Here's a list of the top three batsmen with the most sixes in IPL history.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 18 Mar 2020, 14:06 IST

Chris Gayle has lived up to his nickname -
Chris Gayle has lived up to his nickname - 'The Universe Boss'

There are a lot of questions about the commencement of IPL 2020, with the latest reports suggesting that the tournament could start in July. While there is no official confirmation about the start date from BCCI, the board is set to give an update about the tournament on April 15. Nevertheless, all the players and fans are excited for this year's IPL as a lot of big-hitters will be a part of the competition in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL has changed the playing style over the years as the batsmen now intend to hit more maximums instead of focusing on rotating the strike. Players like Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and many others have made a name for themselves with their six-hitting abilities.

Also Read - IPL 2020: Why Yuvraj Singh won't be playing this season

With IPL 2020 set to begin soon, here's a look at the top 3 batsmen with the most number of sixes in IPL history.

#3 MS Dhoni - 209 sixes

MS Dhoni has played for two IPL franchises in his career
MS Dhoni has played for two IPL franchises in his career

The only Indian captain to have won the T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni holds the record for the most sixes by an Indian player in the IPL. Playing for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, the right-handed batsman has slammed 209 sixes in 190 matches. Dhoni is billed by many as one of the best finishers of the modern era and hence, he has worked on his big-hitting abilities.

He has breached the 20 sixes landmark in multiple seasons but in IPL 2018, he hit a staggering 30 maximums to lead Chennai to their third IPL trophy. Since 2013, Dhoni has hit at least 15 sixes per season, which reflects his batting approach. He is all set to make his grand return to the cricket field in IPL 2020.

#2 AB de Villiers - 212 sixes

AB de Villiers has played 28 innings lesser than MS Dhoni
AB de Villiers has played 28 innings lesser than MS Dhoni

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star wicket-keeper batsman, AB de Villiers holds the second position on this elite list, courtesy of his 212 maximums in 142 innings. Just like Dhoni, de Villiers has played for two franchises in his career -- Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils. He did not achieve much success with the Delhi-based franchise but he has been the cornerstone of team Bangalore.

The South African's best season came in the year 2016 where he aggregated 687 runs in 16 matches, which also included 37 sixes. In his first three seasons, de Villiers could clear the rope only 13 times but has slammed a minimum of 14 sixes every year since then.

#1 Chris Gayle - 326 sixes

Chris Gayle also holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL
Chris Gayle also holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL

The left-handed top-order batsman from West Indies, Chris Gayle is the best in business when it comes to striking sixes. Gayle has played for three franchises in his IPL career, with Kings XI Punjab being his current team. The Universe Boss has hit more than 50 sixes in two different editions of IPL, which showcases his dominance over the bowlers.

Also Read - IPL history : Pune Warriors India squad- Where are they now?

Gayle hit 59 sixes in IPL 2012 while in 2013, he cleared the boundary 51 times. Although his performances have dipped over the years, Gayle still remains a major threat to the bowlers. In IPL 2019, he became the first batsman to breach the 300 sixes milestone as his 34 sixes for Punjab took his overall tally to 326 sixes.

Published 18 Mar 2020, 14:06 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab MS Dhoni Chris Gayle IPL Most Sixes IPL Records
