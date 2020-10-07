IPL 2020: 3 lineup changes KXIP should make to get back to winning ways

After making a fine start to their 2020 IPL campaign, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) seem to have lost their path as they have suffered three defeats on the trot. The Mohali-based franchise lost to the Delhi Capitals in their tourney opener, but they bounced back with a magnificent win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KXIP won their last IPL 2020 game on 24th September

In their third match, KXIP could not defend 223 runs against the Rajasthan Royals, whereas in the next game, they fell short in a run chase versus the Mumbai Indians. The Chennai Super Kings thrashed them by ten wickets in their last match as KXIP completed a hat-trick of losses.

The team management will be extremely concerned about the team's bowling attack as KXIP's secondary fast bowlers have not done well in IPL 2020 so far.

Besides this, only KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Nicholas Pooran have delivered in the batting department.

We look at the three lineup changes that KXIP need to make to get back to winning ways in IPL 2020.

3. Ishan Porel for Chris Jordan

Ishan Porel has played a few games for India A.

Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell have done well in IPL 2020, with 14 wickets to their name in five matches. However, Chris Jordan, the team's third pace bowler, has proved to be a weak link.

Jordan went wicketless in two games, leaking runs at an economy rate of 14. All-rounder Jimmy Neesham proved to be expensive with the ball too. The Punjab side should use uncapped Indian fast bowler Ishan Porel in their pace attack in the next match.

Porel has 16 wickets to his name in 14 T20s, and more importantly, his economy rate is 6.11. Giving the 22-year-old fast bowler a chance could change KXIP's fortunes.

2. Chris Gayle for Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell looked in terrific touch during the limited-overs series against England. His century in the final ODI was one of his best knocks. However, the Aussie all-rounder could not carry forward that form into IPL 2020.

Maxwell has aggregated only 41 runs after five games in IPL 2020. He had a golden opportunity to destroy the RR pace bowling attack in Sharjah, but he ended up scoring 13 runs off nine balls. With Chris Gayle available, KXIP should consider dropping Maxwell from their playing XI and bringing in the Universe Boss.

Gayle could open the innings with KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal and one of the two Karnataka batsmen could bat at the number three position. Given how they have performed in IPL 2020, a small demotion is unlikely to impact either player's form.

1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman for Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar got a chance to play against the Chennai Super Kings, but the youngster could not impress with the ball as he returned with figures of 0/41 in four overs.

Kings XI Punjab have a world-class spinner in the form of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who has been warming the bench in IPL 2020. Mujeeb has played 122 T20 matches, picking up 131 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 6.60.

KXIP could use Rahman in the powerplay overs just like RCB have used Washington Sundar in IPL 2020. He can keep a check on the runs flow and put pressure on the opposition.