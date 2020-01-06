IPL 2020: 4 current Mumbai Indians players who were part of the first season of the tournament

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL 4 times

Whenever a new year starts, the excitement for a new season of the IPL starts as well. The IPL Auction which happened a few days ago increases the excitement even more. The year 2020 suggests that it is a year for T20 cricket. The shortest format of the game will be the most seen format this year.

Talking about the shortest format, the IPL was a T20 revolution started in 2008. At that time nobody had no idea as to what is in store. The players, coaches, experts and cricket fans were just looking at it as something new. It has been 13 years since the start of the IPL and it has just got bigger and better every season. Newer players want to enter the IPL and make a mark in the biggest T20 league. Even the players who played in the first season are still around and want to do something special for their franchise. So, on that note, let’s have a look at four such players who played the 2008 season and now are a part of the MI team for this season.

4. Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary has had a stop-start career in IPL. In 2008 and 2009, he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad but didn’t get enough opportunities. In 2010, when the Mumbai Indians reached the final, he burst on the scene with Ambati Rayudu. He scored over 400 runs in that season which helped him make the India side as well.

He wasn’t retained for the fresh auctions and as a result, he moved to RCB where he didn’t perform to his potential. He was picked by the RPS and DC but couldn’t do anything special. He even went back to the Mumbai Indians in 2017 but got to play only one game. The 30-year-old has gone back to his first team for this year’s IPL. Looking at the current MI set up, it seems he won’t get many chances but he would like to perform in whatever opportunities he gets.

