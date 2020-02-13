IPL 2020: 3 decisions Delhi Capitals should be wary of making

Jayesh Motwani

Much to ponder about

Finally, after so many years, it looks like Delhi Capitals have found their missing pieces and are ready to challenge for the IPL crown. Under coach Ricky Ponting, a lot seems to have changed as DC have found a winning mentality.

Last year, they almost made it to the final and in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, both Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer will not accept anything less than a first IPL title.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, DC signed some big names - Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, just to name a few and they also completed the trade deal for Ajinkya Rahane.

As a result of DC's newly found squad depth, Ponting and the team management have some tough decisions to make and here, we state three decisions DC should refrain from making in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane not opening the batting

Whos is going to open the batting?

As mention above, Delhi Capitals completed the trade deal for Rahane from Rajasthan Royals, which means, next season, the Indian Test vice-captain could be seen opening with Shikhar Dhawan.

DC should not even consider playing Rahane in the middle order but it could happen due to the fact that they have Prithvi Shaw in their ranks. This means Ponting will have to make a choice between Shaw and Rahane for the opening spot as neither of them are suited to bat in the middle order.

If Rahane plays for DC, Iyer has to make sure that the former Rajasthan Royals skipper opens the batting.

#2 Playing Marcus Stoinis and Chris Woakes together

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis' stunning Big Bash League season as an opener might prompt some rash decisions from the Delhi Capitals team management as Ponting could be planning to play both Chris Woakes and Stoinis in the starting XI.

Firstly, Stoinis did incredibly well in the BBL due to the fact that he was playing as an opener, which is something he might not be doing for DC because the Delhi franchise already have three or four top-quality openers. So, if Stoinis plays, he might have to bat in the lower middle-order, which is where he flopped for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year.

Furthermore, playing Stoinis and Woakes together means DC might have to drop Sandeep Lamichhane, who was DC's best spinner last year. Dropping Lamichhane for Stoinis doesn't really make sense, especially considering the turning conditions we see at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

While Woakes adds quality to the bowling department, Stoinis adds depth to a batting department which is already very strong. So, looking at it like that, going with Lamichhane in the starting XI seems to be the safer option.

#1 Alex Carey playing over Shimron Hetmyer

Will Shimron Hetmyer get a place in the side?

This is another big selection decision that the Delhi Capitals have to make. DC signed both Alex Carey and Shimron Hetmyer during the IPL 2020 auctions, which means they have two good choices for the finisher's role.

Pointing might go for Carey because he knows him better but Hetmyer should get the nod ahead of the Australian because of his game-changing skills. Just imagine a middle-order comprising of Rishabh Pant and Hetmyer; it would send shivers down the spine of the opposition.

Furthermore, this will be Carey's first IPL season, which means he might take some time to get used to the surroundings. Hence, going with Hetmyer seems to be the logical option.