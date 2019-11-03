IPL 2020: 3 domestic uncapped players who will be in demand at the auctions

Baba Aparajith.

Kolkata will host the IPL 2020 auctions on December 19th. This event will be the prelude to the mega-auctions that will take place in 2021.

The 'core' of the majority of franchises will remain the same for the next season too. At the upcoming auctions, teams will look to fill the gaps in the squad and improve the bench strength with a few quality signings. That said, there are also a couple of squads that could go big for certain players, who might help their bid for a spot in the playoffs.

Apart from the Aussies who were not part of the previous auctions, very few high-profile overseas stars will go under the hammer at the upcoming event. Hence, the onus will be on the domestic players to trigger the bidding-wars between the franchises at the auctions.

A couple of talented domestic cricketers failed to find a franchise in the previous auctions. While they will try their luck again at the event, teams will also be after a few youngsters who have cropped up in the domestic scene since the previous IPL.

On that note, here are three domestic uncapped players who can earn big at IPL 2020 auctions.

#3 Roosh Kalaria

Roosh Kalaria has been in good form this domestic season

Left-arm fast bowlers are a rare commodity in Indian cricket. Ever since the retirement of Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra, only very few left-arm pacers have made it to the Indian team. In whatever opportunities they got, Barinder Sran, Jaydev Unadkat and, K Khaleel Ahmed failed to make use of them completely.

Roosh Kalaria is making his presence felt with a few strong performances in recent tournaments. The 26-year-old Gujarat bowler was impressive in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, where he picked up 21 wickets from 11 games. This performance was a follow-up to his 27-wicket tally in last year's Ranji Trophy. Roosh was the highest wicket-taker for Gujarat in that tournament.

Roosh is very effective with his angled deliveries and produces edges off the bat on many occasions. Although 'reverse-swing' is one area that the player can improve in, in T20s, this may not be a big factor considering the ball stays relatively new throughout the game.

Teams looking to add variety to their bowling unit might target Roosh at the auctions. Moreover, Roosh is potent in the power-play with his accurate line and lengths. These factors could help the Gujarat pacer earn big at the upcoming auctions.

