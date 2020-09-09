IPL 2020: 3 former international captains who might be benched

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is less than two weeks away, and all 8 teams are currently in preparation for the tournament.

In a high-stakes tournament that sees international participation from almost all countries, competition for spots in the playing XI is inevitable. With only four overseas players allowed per side in a game, non-Indian cricketers have it even tougher.

Former international captains who might be benched in IPL 2020

In IPL 2020, the same is set to continue. Many great cricketers may not be regulars in the XIs of their respective teams, even if they've captained their countries in the past.

Here are 3 former international captains who might be benched for the most part of IPL 2020.

#3 Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi is in sizzling form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League

Advertisement

Mohammad Nabi is in sizzling form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for St Lucia Zouks, and has almost single-handedly taken his team to the knockout stages. The all-rounder would be a regular in almost all IPL teams, but at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), there is the chance that he doesn't make it into the XI.

With three overseas slots guaranteed to be taken up by David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan, the fourth is a toss-up between Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh and Kane Williamson. The New Zealand skipper is certainly too good for the bench, and should he play in order to add some solidity to the middle order, Nabi could find himself on the bench.

Even if SRH don't play the former Afghanistan captain, they can manage with young Indian spin-bowling all-rounders in Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma and Sanjay Yadav. However, the Orange Army would do well to include the 35-year-old in the XI, as he is a true match-winner.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis' place in the CSK playing XI may be taken up by Sam Curran

Although Faf du Plessis opened the batting for CSK in IPL 2019, the acquisition of Sam Curran and the withdrawal of Suresh Raina might mean that the former South African captain is benched in IPL 2020.

CSK might opt to replace Raina with Murali Vijay, and the Tamil Nadu opener could partner 2018 IPL final hero Shane Watson at the top of the order, leaving Du Plessis with no spot. The right-hander could slot in at No. 3 or No. 4, but Sam Curran could be preferred since he is a left-hander and an all-round option, with the other two overseas players being Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

Although Du Plessis is a quality player, if CSK's first-choice overseas players perform well, he might warm the bench.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane moved from the Rajasthan Royals to the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020

Ajinkya Rahane has never been a full-time international captain, but he has led the Indian team in 3 ODIs and 2 Tests. The current Indian Test vice-captain moved to the Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2020, and Shreyas Iyer's side boast of a stacked top order featuring Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Rahane has stated that he is willing to bat lower down the order if needed, but he is undoubtedly best suited to bat when the field restrictions are in place. The 32-year-old might find himself on the DC bench during IPL 2020, and his move from the Rajasthan Royals might not be a fruitful one at all.

Also Read: IPL: KXIP's greatest overseas XI of all time