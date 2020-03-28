×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 Indian bowlers with a career economy rate of less than 7 in tournament history 

  • Here’s a list of the 3 elite Indian bowlers who have kept opposition batsmen in check over the years.
  • Interestingly, all the three bowlers are spinners.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 28 Mar 2020, 13:11 IST

Anil Kumble troubled batsmen with his leg-spin in the IPL
Anil Kumble troubled batsmen with his stifling leg-spin in the IPL

After India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the BCCI launched the revolutionary Indian Premier League (IPL), where players from all over the world team up with the Indian stars to compete in the franchise-based tournament.

Twelve years have passed since then, and currently, the IPL is one of the most valued brands in the world. It has millions of fans, and it is the dream of every budding cricketer to feature in the league. The pressure is sky-high while playing in the competition, especially on the bowlers, given that the advancements in the modern day game, such as shorter boundaries and bigger bats, favour the batsmen.

To stifle the run flow is a demanding job, and the fact that only 3 Indian bowlers have a career economy rate of less than 7 in IPL history is a testament to the aforementioned statement. Here’s a list of the 3 elite Indian bowlers who have kept batsmen in check over the years.

Note: Bowlers who have bowled at least 50 overs have been considered for this list.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin - 6.79

Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin will play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin, the right-arm off-spinner from Tamil Nadu, owes his international success to the IPL. He made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings in 2009, and has become an integral part of the league since. He played for Chennai for 6 years, before switching to Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. Kings XI Punjab became his third team in 2018, while this year, he will turn up for the Delhi Capitals.

Although his wicket-taking abilities have taken a slight dip, he has ensured that batsmen do not score many runs in his 4 overs. He burst onto the scene with an economy rate of 3.25 in his debut season, and even in 2015, Ashwin gave away runs at only 5.84. In the majority of his 10 seasons, his economy rate has been under 7, and his career economy rate stands at a remarkable 6.79.

#2 Rahul Chahar - 6.77

Rahul Chahar played for Mumbai Indians last year
Rahul Chahar played for Mumbai Indians last year

Right-arm leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is the youngest entry on this list. The Bharatpur-based player made his IPL debut for the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. He played 3 matches for the Steve-Smith led outfit, picking up 2 wickets at an economy rate of 8.28.

Advertisement

His performances improved a lot in 2019 while playing for the Mumbai Indians, and Chahar gave away only 308 runs in the 282 deliveries that he bowled- an economy rate of 6.55. The leggie also picked up 13 wickets in the season, and established his place in the Mumbai playing XI. The 20-year-old also made his international debut against West Indies last year, and his IPL career economy rate stands at an astounding 6.77.

#1 Anil Kumble - 6.57

Anil Kumble won the Man of the Match award in IPL 2009 final
Anil Kumble won the Man of the Match award in IPL 2009 final

The current coach of the Kings XI Punjab, Anil Kumble, holds the record for the best economy rate by an Indian bowler in the IPL. The leggie played three seasons for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and picked up 45 wickets in 42 matches. He led the Bangalore-based franchise to the runners-up position in 2009, while in 2010, RCB finished third.

Kumble took time to get settled in the T20 format, as he could only take 7 wickets in his debut season with his economy rate being 7.93. However, in 2009, Kumble came back like a champion, conceding only 347 runs in his 355 deliveries-an economy rate of 5.86, while also picking up 21 wickets in the process.

In his last season, Kumble’s economy rate increased a little to 6.42, but still he is at the number one position in terms of economy rate among the Indian bowlers till date.

Published 28 Mar 2020, 13:11 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Mumbai Indians Ravichandran Ashwin Anil Kumble
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us